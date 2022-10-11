Harckham’s Passion for Helping Constituents Helps Set Him Apart

I am a longtime homeowner in Kent. I was excited to learn that state Sen. Pete Harckham’s district now includes my neighborhood and that I have the opportunity to vote to re-elect him in 2022.

Sen. Harckham is a hardworking legislator who stands up for what he believes in and delivers results that help people of all political affiliations. He champions clean water in a part of the nation that supplies clean water to millions. He advocates for his working-class constituents on the job and in their personal lives. Pete fearlessly supports reproductive health and common-sense gun safety; he understands the serious need for action in Albany in light of the aberrant recent decisions by the United States Supreme Court.

Pete Harckham is driven by his passion to help others and his sense of fairness for all. He thinks ahead to what his district will need in the future while tending to present demands. His life has been one of genuine devotion to public service for the common good. He listens to his constituents’ needs, states his intentions clearly and then works ferociously hard to accomplish the passage of legislation advancing the public good.

I urge you to vote to re-elect Sen. Pete Harckham.

Fritz Beshar

Kent