Harckham Has Earned Another Term for Record on Education, Environment

I’m a fervid member of the Sen. Peter Harkham fan club, earnestly hoping he will continue to represent Southeast and Brewster Village next year.

Sen. Harckham is, by all accounts, one of the hardest working and most productive elected officials going. Closest to my heart is the $50,000 he brought to the Brewster Public Library this year. Just saying, the library makes possible the free creative writing workshop for kids that I run every summer.

There’s much more. Sen. Harckham chairs the Environmental Conservation Committee. Because we’ve approached historic records for heat and rain this summer, Brewster Village and Southeast need a champion to protect residents’ health and property against the harms of climate change. As an additional benefit, his efforts will keep us from the disastrous increases in insurance costs that will result if we have to endure the worst.

There’s still more. On the purse strings side, during his tenure so far, he was instrumental in cutting middle-class taxes to their lowest rate in seven decades, and he was part of cutting small-business taxes, too. As an old lady, I appreciate the doubling of the senior property tax exemption he had a hand in. And as a children’s book writer, I’m happy about the increased funding he’s brought to our schools. Well-educated kids are readers. Finally, also on the education side, I admire his youth forum, “Hate in the Age of Multiculturalism” that he hosted this year at the First United Methodist Church here in Brewster.

Peter Harckham is a keeper!

Gail Carson Levine

Brewster