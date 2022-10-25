Harckham Has Delivered for Putnam County During the Past Four Years

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

In these times of flux, eastern Putnam County residents have benefited over the past four years by having state Sen. Peter Harckham as our representative in Albany.

Sen. Harckham has put his experience to work to help our residents by bringing state financial benefits to our schools, government projects and non-governmental organizations. Among them are upgraded highway equipment that help with infrastructure improvements, funds to purchase additional police equipment and vehicles and grants to help with upgrading our security.

In addition, Sen. Harckham has made advances in our mental health system by creating a Council of Equity within the state’s Office of Addiction Services to ensure all residents receive proper treatment for substance use disorder.

Sen. Harckham has not only listened to the needs of his constituents but has delivered solutions for those needs.

Please join me in voting for Sen. Harckham, so that Putnam County can have the benefit of effective representation in the state Senate.

Lillian Jones

Mahopac