The Board of Directors of the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester has announced the appointment of Tiffany S.W. Hamilton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 3.

Hamilton holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from University of Missouri-Kansas City. She comes to the YWCA having served most recently as Chief Diversity Officer at Pace University, where she developed the DEI blueprint for theuniversity with more than 13,000 students, and established the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion across the three-campus institution.

Previously, Hamilton was the inaugural Chief Diversity Officer of Westchester Community College where she executed a plan to address equity gaps in student achievement, refined the hiring process, and provided strategies for more effective communication and engagement.

Ginger Waters, search committee chair and a member of the YWCA’s Board of Directors, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Tiffany S.W. Hamilton as the next CEO of the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester. After a rigorous national search, Tiffany was selected for her extensive experience leading diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and for her long-standing commitment to women and racial equity in the Westchester region and beyond. I am confident in her ability to increase our momentum in serving the needs of the women, children, and families in our communities.”

Andrea Foote, President of the Board of Directors, added, “I am excited about the appointment of Tiffany S.W. Hamilton and am looking forward to our service together. Tiffany is exactly the right person to champion the YWCA’s important mission during this pivotal time in our history. Her enthusiasm, energy, and expertise will complement and enhance the YWCA’s excellent staff and programs as we look toward our 100th anniversary in 2029.”

Hamilton said, “I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester during this next phase of its growth. I am deeply committed the YWCA’s mission to empower women, eliminate racism, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, and I look forward to working with its professional and hardworking staff under the guidance of the dedicated Board of Directors to increase our programming and reach for the good of our community.”

Since its founding in 1929, the YWCA White Plains & Central Westchester has been a pioneer for social change through innovative programs that improve the lives of women and girls in Westchester. The YWCA’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. With two locations in White Plains, an activity center and a residence for women, each week the YWCA serves thousands of women, children, and their families each year. For nearly 100 years, the YWCA has been making a difference in the lives of women, children, and families in White Plains and Westchester through three core program areas: Empowerment & Economic Advancement, Racial Justice, and Health & Wellness/Safety.

