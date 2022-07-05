Gregory Goldhorn

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Gregory G. Goldhorn of Indian Lake, N.Y. and formerly Yorktown Heights, died June 28 after a brief illness. He was 57.

Born in Mount Kisco, Greg was the son of Robert J. Goldhorn and Beverly J. Goldhorn. In 1982, Greg graduated from Yorktown High School and worked for BASF (formerly known as The Mearl Corporation and Engelhard Corporation) in Peekskill for over 30 years as a production supervisor. On June 19, 1998, Greg married the late Patricia A (Dicken) Rivera and had their son, John R. Goldhorn, several years later.

Greg remarried on June 4, 2011, to his sweetheart Elizabeth (Liz) Reynolds Palumbo. Greg had a passion for antique cars, restoring tractors, hunting and riding his Harley in the Adirondack Mountains. Greg deeply loved his family and friends and especially enjoyed spending time with his special friends he called his “Adirondack Family” in Indian Lake.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Goldhorn, his son, John R. Goldhorn, and his daughter, Samantha A. Palumbo, all of Indian Lake; his mother, Beverly J. Goldhorn, and his brother, Jeffrey S. Goldhorn, both of Yorktown Heights; his uncle and aunt, Gary J. Goldhorn and Norma Goldhorn, of Mooresville, N.C.; and his two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Taffy and Peanut. Greg’s father predeceased him in 2014.

Greg will always be remembered for his radiant smile, hearty laugh, dedication to the ones he loved and driving his big red truck “Dadsride.”

Visiting hours were on July 1 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, Inc. in Pleasantville. Funeral services were held on July 2, also at the funeral home. Burial followed at Amawalk Hill Cemetery in Yorktown Heights.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Cavalier Rescue USA c/o Carolyn Stigler, 6400 North Paseo Tamayo, Tucson, Ariz. 85750. For information, call 520-268-8284 or visit www.cavalierrescueusa.org.