Greenburgh Men Nabbed for Passing Phony Bills in Mt. Kisco

The Westchester County Police arrested a pair of Greenburgh men over the weekend and charged them with using counterfeit $100 bills to make purchases at businesses in Mount Kisco.

Shaquille McLean, 24, and Andrew Holt, 25, both of Manhattan Avenue, were charged with multiple counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree, a felony.

The two men entered a store on South Moger Avenue in Mt. Kisco at 10:40 a.m. on Sunday and tried to make a small purchase with a $100 bill. The business owner used a device to check the legitimacy of the bill, causing the men dash from the store and the store owner to call the cops.

As county police canvassed the area for suspects, a member of another police agency working in the Real Time Crime Center broadcast a description of a car that the suspects might be using. Real Time Crime investigated further and established that the suspect vehicle was possibly in the parking lot at Target on North Bedford Road.

Officers staked out the vehicle and took both suspects into custody when they returned to the car. Several counterfeit bills were found in their possession. Police later also determined that the men had used phony $100 bills to make purchases at Target and Stop N Shop on North Bedford Road and at another store on South Moger Avenue.

“The timely notification from this business owner enabled us to immediately begin to search for these suspects. The great teamwork between Patrol Officers and Real Time Crime led to these arrests,” Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason said.

The men were released on their own recognizance pending a May 7 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.