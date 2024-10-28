Greeley, Mahopac Move on in Class AA; Lakeland, P’Ville to Clash in A

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Somers Eases into Quarters; White Plains Advances

Tony Pinciaro

Even though HORACE GREELEY moved up in classification from Class A in 2023 to Class AA this season, the Quakers are still a high-caliber program aiming for a sectional title. The Quakers finished the regular season with an 11-4-1 record, earning them the second seed in the Section 1 Class AA Girls’ Soccer Championship.

The 2023 Section 1 Class A runner-up opened sectionals with a 7-0 victory over Saunders. Horace Greeley hosted No.6 Harrison in a quarterfinal, Monday. The other half of the Quakers’ bracket had No.3 Tappan Zee hosting No.6 John Jay-Cross River, also Monday. Unbeaten Albertus Magnus (14-0-1) is seeded first.

The Class AA semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, at the higher seed. The championship game will be played, 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Arlington.

While the Quakers are pleased with their seed, senior Emily Hametz and her fellow captains agree, the progress is ongoing.

“We’re really proud of how much we’ve grown as players and as a team since last year and even since the beginning of this year,” Hametz said. “It’s nice to see our hard work paying off.”

Following a 1-3-1 start, the Quakers went on a 10-game winning streak.

Hametz said the team approached sectionals with the same mindset as last year. The only difference is Horace Greeley’s step up in class.

“We had tough competition last year and we have a new mix of tough competition this year,” Hametz noted. “The toughest part about this year’s sectionals is that we will be going into many games having never faced these teams. Butour team dynamic has only grown so we’re ready to fight for the title.”

The Quakers received a hat trick from Gianna Limongello against Saunders. Olivia Mancini and Esme Weiss each had a goal and an assist and Hailey Stern collected three helpers.

Even though the Quakers were the superior team, they still played at a high level.

“The first-round energy didn’t disappoint,” Hametz said. “Sectionals is all about mindset and we showed up. We played with discipline and chemistry and we’re looking to build upon that in the quarterfinals.”

MAHOPAC, the eighth seed, dispatched No. 9 Peekskill, 8-0 in a Section 1 Class AA first-round game. Fiona Kelleher registered a hat trick, Niamh Kelleher added a goal and an assist and Maria Garofalo collected two assists. The Wolf Pac, 10-4-3 this season, played at No.1 Albertus Magnus, Monday, in a quarterfinal.

PEEKSKILL finished the season with a 9-6-2 record and ramped up the levels of intensity within the program.

Fourth-seeded YORKTOWN was upset by No.13 Clarkstown, 2-1, in a Section 1 Class AA first-round game, despite outshooting the Rams, 21-4.

FOX LANE, the No.11 seed, dropped a 1-0 verdict to No.6 and rival John Jay-Cross River in a Section 1 Class AA first-round game. John Jay’s goal came in the second half. Berit Rose made nine saves for the Foxes.

Tenth-seeded CARMEL lost to No.7 Harrison, 4-1, and No.14 BREWSTER was eliminated by No.3 Tappan Zee, 6-1, both in Section 1 Class AA first-round games.

OSSINING and goalie Lindsay Saich posted their seventh shutout of the season in a 4-0 win over No.12 R.C. Ketcham in a Section 1 Class AAA first-round game. The fifth-seeded Pride played at fourth-seeded John Jay-East Fishkill, Monday.

Saich, who only had to make two saves, registered her 18th varsity shutout. Michelle Zuniga had two scores and freshmen Taylor Agid and Karlyn Vallejo each scored their first sectional goals.

WHITE PLAINS carried its momentum from a strong regular season into the first round of the Section 1 Class AAA Championships with a 9-0 win over No.11 Spring Valley. The sixth-seeded Tigers played at No.3 North Rockland, Monday, in a quarterfinal. Isabella Beaton led the Tigers with two goals and one assist. Manuela Victoria added one goal and two assists and Violeta Figueroa Montoya contributed a goal and an assist.

Unbeaten and top-seed PLEASANTVILLE began its goal of winning the Section 1 Class A title with an 8-1 first-round victory over No.16 WALTER PANAS.

The 16-0-1 Panthers played No.9 LAKELAND in a quarterfinal Monday. Lakeland moved on after a 1-0 win over No.8 Irvington.

The Class A semifinals are scheduled to go, Wednesday, at the higher seed. The championship game will be 12:30, Saturday, Nov. 2, at Arlington.

Faith Brown and Sam Schultz each recorded a hat trick and Elenah Lavigne registered two helpers.

SOMERS, the 2023 Section 1 Class A champion and state-finalist, began its defense of the title with a 3-0 win over Edgemont. The fourth-seeded Tuskers, 12-3-2 on the year, were set to host No.12 Eastchester in a quarterfinal, Monday. Eastchester upset No.5 Sleepy Hollow, 2-1, in the first round.

A Somers’ victory and Pleasantville win will set up a semifinal matchup between the teams. The other half of the Class A bracket has No.2 Rye playing No.7 Pelham and No.3 Pearl River facing Rockland County foe, No.10 Nyack.

Tusker Julia Arbelaez scored twice and assisted on Kayla Coviello’s goal. Coviello also had an assist, as did Lily Mazzella.

Sixth-seeded HEN HUD was upset by No.11 Nyack, 3-2, in a Section 1 Class A first-round game. Liv Johnson had the Hen Hud goals and Eleni Schattman had an assist.

“The team had an excellent season,” Hen Hud Coach Bill Pagel said. “We had a great group of seniors. I hate to see them go out on this one.”

BYRAM HILLS, seeded 10th, lost to No.7 Pelham, 3-0, in a Section 1 Class A first-round game.

The Section 1 Class B Girls’ Soccer Championship opened Monday with quarterfinal games.

VALHALLA, seeded eighth, was at top-seed Blind Brook, 2023 Section 1 Class B champion BRIARCLIFF, the fourth seeded, hosted fifth-seed PUTNAM VALLEY and 2023 Section 1 Class runner-up CROTON, the seventh seed, played second-seed Bronxville.

The semifinals will be played, Wednesday, at the higher seed. The final is scheduled for 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Arlington.

Third-seeded HALDANE will play at second-seeded North Salem, Wednesday, in a Section 1 Class C semifinal. The winner will match up against No. 1 seed Tuckahoe in the title game, 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, at Arlington. North Salem beat Haldane in a regular-season game.

