Greater Transparency is Required From Putnam County Government

Whether we stand on the left or the right politically, we can agree that we want to know that our government is fiscally responsible and gets good value for the hard-earned dollars that we pay in taxes. However, our Putnam County government has demonstrated fiscal irresponsibility. They recently voted themselves raises while increasing our county income taxes and at the same time cutting mobile medical services and not adequately funding our health department. 

As voters and taxpayers, we should demand full transparency from our elected leaders. The practice of going into closed executive sessions must end and the proposed county budget should be available for all to see and comment on at least a month before it is voted on. 

Steven Altarescu 
Putnam Valley

