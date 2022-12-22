Grandpas United Named as Program of National Distinction

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Generations United has announced that Grandpas United has been selected to receive the prestigious Intergenerational Program Certification. These programs are all creatively and effectively engaging younger and older people in activities that strengthen relationships between the generations.

“We congratulate Grandpas United for earning this distinction and their dedication to high-quality intergenerational practices,” said Donna Butts, Executive Director of Generations United. “Achieving this recognition is a major accomplishment. The International Program Certification is the only U.S. ‘seal of approval’ for intergenerational programs and the application and review process are rigorous.”

Grandpas United, associated with the White Plains Youth Bureau, was one of 11 selected programs that received the Program Distinction designation, which recognizes that the awarded program met the highest standards.

Generations United launched the Intergenerational Program Certification in 2010 to recognize excellence while celebrating the rich diversity among intergenerational programs.

Grandpas United has grown from a handful of grandfathers in 2018 to more than 125 grandfathers across Westchester County, with chapters in five municipalities: White Plains, Port Chester, New Rochelle, Peekskill and Ossining.

This is a press release provided by the organization. It has been lightly edited and is being published by Examiner Media as a public service.