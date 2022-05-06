Grammy Award-Winning Duo to Headline Lincoln Lawn Party

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, who wrote and performed “Ashokan Farewell,” the theme song for the Ken Burns PBS-TV series on the Civil War, will headline the entertainment at a Lincoln Lawn Party on Saturday, May 14 in Peekskill.

The outdoor tented and catered event will be held on the grounds of the Lincoln Depot Museum at 10 South Water Street in Peekskill from 6 to 9 p.m. Unger and Mason have previously performed at the White House, Carnegie Hall, and the Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois.

This outdoor party is open to members and non-members alike and is being organized by the Lincoln Society in Peekskill.

Founded in 1903, it is one of the oldest Lincoln groups in the United States and was created to commemorate Abraham Lincoln’s only speaking event in Westchester County when he addressed a large crowd of 1,500 people gathered at the old Peekskill railroad depot during the train journey to his Inauguration in 1861.

The organization is a non-partisan and not-for-profit historical society that is dedicated to promoting a greater awareness of the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln.

The all-inclusive ticket price of $65. includes: assorted hors d’oeuvres, variety wine tasting, a section of popular beers, coffee & dessert, and free admission to the Lincoln Depot Museum.

Garden party attire is suggested; uniforms and period dress are welcome. Attendees will enjoy an evening of history, music, and entertainment, a photo opportunity with “President Lincoln”, and a chance to stand where Lincoln stood when he visited Westchester County 161 years ago. Other entertainment will include Emily Lapisardi, professional musician, author, and Civil War-era re-enactor, and Alyssa Martin, a gifted local singer and performer.

Tickets can be purchased on the website of the Lincoln Society: www.lincolnsocietyinpeekskill.org with an RSVP deadline of May 4.