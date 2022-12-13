Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Gordon Kolvenbach died on Dec. 8 after a short illness. He was 98 years old.

He was predeceased by Maggie Kolvenbach, his wife of 62 years. Gordon is survived by his six children, Mary Hacopian, Ann Kolvenbach, Joan Jacobsen, Beth Waggoner, John Kolvenbach and Laura Olson, and their spouses, 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Gordon was born in Milwaukee, Wis. on Aug. 30, 1924, to John and Eleanor Kolvenbach. He was the second of three sons. After serving with distinction in World War II, he returned to Milwaukee and graduated from Marquette University. He then moved to New York City and worked as a television producer in advertising where he received a Clio Award.

Gordon and Maggie met in New York and were married in 1958. They moved to Jackson Heights, Queens, and then to Mount Kisco, where they raised their family.

Gordon was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Gordon loved playing tennis and played until he was 90 years old. He heated their house with wood from trees that he felled and split, built a MiGi kit car in his garage over one very cold winter and did The New York Times crossword puzzle daily. He faithfully attended St. Francis Church weekly.

A memorial service for Gordon will be in the chapel at St. Francis of Assisi in Mount Kisco on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. His wishes were to have his body donated to New York Medical College to further medical science.