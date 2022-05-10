Goldman-Klein’s Well-Suited for Bedford Board of Education

As a resident of Bedford Village, I am writing this letter to offer my full support of Dr. Gilian Goldman-Klein for the Bedford Central School District Board of Education.

As a parent of children in Fox Lane Middle School and Fox Lane High School, I have seen firsthand the complicated and challenging issues our Board of Education and school professionals must navigate. This position requires an intelligent, collaborative and values-driven person to be successful. Gilian has all these attributes and is the most qualified candidate for the job. In both her personal and professional life, she has a long track record of always championing what is best for all children.

As a professional in education, and more specifically, a child and adolescent psychologist, she has the training and skill sets to employ data analysis to help make decisions, evaluate outcomes, assess needs and plan new interventions. While working as a school psychologist in Westchester County, she consistently collaborates with parents, teachers and administrators to help children reach their full potential. Her combination of intelligent data-driven decisions with an approachable and compassionate style makes her extremely effective in implementing change and building consensus.

Gilian has a vision to help all students thrive by improving Bedford’s ability to provide effective math and literacy programs, an environment of safety and inclusion and a whole child approach. Emotional development is just as important as academic success and she understands that an atmosphere of support and caring is the foundation that all children need to learn and grow.

She is the obvious choice, and I hope you will join me in voting for Dr. Gilian Goldman-Klein for the Bedford Board of Education on May 17.

Dr. Ari Kellner

Bedford Village