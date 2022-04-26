Goldman-Klein Has All the Qualities Needed to Help Lead Bedford Schools

As a resident of Bedford Village, I am writing this letter to offer my full support of Dr. Gilian Goldman-Klein for the Bedford Central School District Board of Education. Gilian’s intelligence, values, thoughtfulness, compassion and decades worth of professional experience in education make her the perfect candidate to lift the district to its full potential. As a longtime Bedford resident and parent of two at Bedford Village Elementary School, Gilian and her family are committed to making Bedford more vibrant, desirable, safe and inclusive for all residents –especially our children.

Gilian’s mission to provide students with the educational building blocks necessary to thrive is vital. She has the experience, knowledge and drive to be an effective voice for making positive and necessary change within our school community, most importantly in the areas of academic assessment and curriculum, safety and inclusion and school budgeting. She is passionate about improving math and literacy programs and developing an effective curriculum for all students.

Gilian has a rare combination of approachability and fierce commitment that will allow her to work with diverse personalities and optimally serve the stakeholders of our education system. I know firsthand that she is dedicated to the long-term vitality of Bedford schools and the future of our community at large.

These qualities make her the obvious choice, and I hope you will join me in voting for Dr. Gilian Goldman-Klein, along with her running mates Chris Kramer and Roger Nadel, for the Bedford Board of Education on May 17.

Dr. Allie Kosterich Salomone

Bedford Village