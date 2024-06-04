Going to Vero Beach for a Getaway is Now a Breeze

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Richard Levy

Make plans now for the spectacular Florida city of Vero Beach.

Breeze Airways leaves twice a day from Westchester County Airport to the destination. No more schlepping to Kennedy Airport.

My favorite hotel, which you absolutely must stay in, is Capt Hirams Resort in the lovely nearby City of Sebastian, about 25 minutes away. There are so many things I loved about Capt Hirams, from our spectacular Rum Kay room with a terrace and a magnificent vista of the Intercoastal Waterway, to their two outstanding restaurants right on the water with breathtaking views. One is Blackfins, the other is Sandbar, where you can get breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night snack. They make you feel you’re eating in Margaritaville.

Order their delicious dirty oysters, which are fresh oysters topped with caviar, sour cream and diced red onions with a dab of hot sauce, or their tuna nachos. You can also try their crispy fried wontons, chips topped with sesame-seared rare ahi tuna and seaweed salad drizzled with cucumber wasabi aioli and sesame teriyaki.

There are spectacular tropical drinks, continuous music, a scenic harbor with its colorful boats, precocious flocks of pelicans, graceful herons and leaping dolphins.

There’s also fabulous live music every afternoon. If you go fishing and catch one, they’ll cook it up for you.

Staying at Capt Hirams is an instant tranquilizer for your soul. Your anxiety and stress are instantly reduced, and you’re in an intoxicating vacation mode. They have a spectacular pool and their River King boat will take you on a memorable eco-tour of a tropical lagoon where you’ll see alligators sunbathing along the shoreline and dolphins jumping out of the water alongside your boat.

Head down to Sexton Plaza in downtown Vero Beach for a day of sunbathing on a powdery white sand beach. You’ll find great food everywhere and upscale shopping.

Have lunch at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar & Grill opposite the beach, or have an amazing four-star dinner at Citrus Grillhouse. You must order their outrageous angel hair pasta in truffle sauce, the best pasta dish I ever had – and that includes Italy. Order Mahi Mahi with lemon aioli bread crumbs and beet salad. Their impressive wine list is one of the best in Florida. Make reservations before you leave Westchester.

For a fun lunch, go to Earl’s Hideaway Lounge for delicious pizza, great music and a colorful crowd.

You’re absolutely going to love flying out of Westchester County Airport on Breeze Airways. Their new planes are sparkling inside and out, like riding in a new car for the first time. They even smell new. Their seats are extraordinarily comfortable, and there is outstanding service in every possible way. Their inexpensive fares are enticing and their flights are nonstop to Vero Beach.

They also have low-fare, non-stop flights to Sarasota, Myrtle Beach, Jacksonville, Charleston, Portland, Akron, Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham and New Orleans. So book your flight to Vero Beach today and make reservations at Capt Hirams Resort. Capt Hirams’ summer rates are about 40 percent cheaper during July and August. To book your flight, visit www.FlyBreeze.com . To make reservations, at Capt Hirams, visit www.hirams.com.

This is guaranteed to be your best Florida getaway ever, and when you get to Capt Hirams, order a dozen outrageous dirty oysters for me.

Hastings-on-Hudson resident Richard Levy is a former advertising “Mad Man” creative director and now a travel writer. He’s also an inventor of innovative products and is writing and illustrating a new children’s book. You can contact him at RichardLevyTravelWriter@gmail.com.