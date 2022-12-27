Glenn Dubak

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Glenn Lawrence Dubak, dedicated father, grandfather, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 18. He was 74.

Glenn was born to the late Lawrence E. Dubak and Regina F. Dubak (née Dahl) in the Bronx on Oct. 23, 1948. He spent much of his youth in Parkchester before moving to Briarcliff Manor where he graduated from Ossining High School in 1966. In his youth he enjoyed summer vacations with his family at Edwards-on-Wentworth Resort in Wolfeboro, N.H. and spending weekends with friends in the Hamptons. After graduating from Franklin Pierce College, he went on to start his 40-plus year career in insurance, primarily working as a land and marine underwriter.

On Sept. 11, 2001, while working for Kemper in New York City, he arrived late to work to see his office, 1 World Trade Center, on fire. He stood and watched as a plane hit 2 World Trade Center. Fortunately, he and all of his co-workers survived the attack. Only recently did Glenn return to the site for the first time to visit the memorial and pay his respects.

He finished his career at Chubb, retiring in 2017, but continued to keep in touch with colleagues, most of whom had become friends.

A loyal son and nephew, he took exceptional care of his mother and great-aunt as they grew older. He was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at the White Church in South Salem and St. Mary’s in Ridgefield, Conn.

Glenn spent the majority of his adult years residing in Lewisboro where he raised two daughters. In 2020, he moved to Pinehills in Plymouth, Mass. to be closer to family. He was an avid sportsman and a devoted fan of the New York Giants, New York Yankees and all of the teams his daughters played for. He loved reading, working on crossword puzzles, dining out and recounting stories from his youth, including the great American road trip he took with a friend after college.

Without a doubt, Glenn’s greatest pride and joy was his two daughters and the six grandsons they gave him, aka “Poppy’s Team.” He cherished the opportunity to spend time with them, engaging them in conversations and inventing games to play together. He enjoyed taking them on vacations, ideally someplace warm with a beach or pool to enjoy. He constantly pored over pictures and videos of them, remarking on how much they had grown, the silly things they’d said and how excited he was to witness the talented people they were becoming.

His daughters take with them the many lessons he instilled, in particular, to love openly and fiercely and to put family above all else. He never missed an opportunity to tell his girls how much he loved them and how proud he was to be their father.

Glenn will be remembered for his kindness, easygoing nature and love of his family. He is survived by his daughter, Blair Connolly, and her husband, Christopher, of South Hamilton, Mass.; daughter Farrell Hall and her husband, Christopher, of Mill Valley, Calif.; cherished grandsons Burke, Nolan, Chase, Graeme, Page and Calder; and his cousins, Dennis and Kenneth Dubak. Glenn was predeceased by his parents and his beloved great-aunt, Doris Dahl.

Friends and family are invited to a wake on Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. On Dec. 29, a service will be held at 10 a.m. at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.