Gladys Caterinicchio

Gladys F. Caterinicchio, a resident of Mount Kisco for 60 years, died on Oct. 21 at Northern Westchester Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Gladys was born on Sept. 18, 1934, in Queens to the late Albin and Antoinette Cibeu.

Gladys attended high school at the Assumption Academy in Nicolet, Quebec, Canada. After high school, Gladys graduated from Manhattanville College as a dual major in French and history. While attending Manhattanville College, her brother Lou, introduced her to his medical school lab partner, Ben Caterinicchio. Ben was her husband for 65 years until his death in 2023.

After Ben completed his military service in Colorado, Ben and Gladys settled in Mount Kisco to raise their family. While raising two children, Gladys became involved in politics as both a member of the League of Woman Voters and as a member of the Mount Kisco Planning Board. Once her children were in high school, Gladys went back to work holding many positions including the research director for Flashmaps Publishing. Gladys worked well into her late 70s, finishing her career working for her beloved North Greenwich Congregational Church.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Maria (Michael) Skrokov, of Whitestone, N.Y. and her son, Ben Caterinicchio Jr. (Maria-Jean) of Irvine, Calif. Gladys was the proud and loving grandmother of Ben Caterinicchio III of Irvine and Christopher Caterinicchio of Austin, Texas.

Services will be held at Clark Associates Funeral Home, 4 Woods Bridge Rd. in Katonah, on Saturday, Dec. 7. Her family will be receiving visitors from 2 to 6 p.m., with a remembrance and celebration of Gladys’ life at 4 p.m. We welcome all to share their memories of Gladys.

As a family, we ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to either The Open Door Family Medical Clinic in Mount Kisco at https://opendoormedical.org/foundation/donate/ or the Mount Kisco Child Care Center, at https://mkccc.org/donate, a nonprofit that the Caterinicchio family supports.