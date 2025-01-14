Get Ready for Some of the Best Lunar New Year Feasts

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

By Morris Gut

This year’s Chinese Lunar New Year celebration begins on Jan. 29 and will last through Feb. 2. To kick off the Year of the Snake, many Asian eateries will be extending the festivities with special menus and dishes.

Be sure to check ahead for exact dates, times and pricing. Here are some tasty suggestions.

Mister Chen

Mister Chen in Mamaroneck and Scarsdale serves a modern Chinese menu featuring popular traditional regional dishes. It is carving out a place all its own thanks to owner Paul Chen and his mom, who is head chef.

I was excited about the dumpling station where you can watch the cooks prepare a variety of Chinese dumplings from scratch. Soup dumplings have always been a pet passion of mine, and one evening I was so smitten that I ordered two rounds (there are six to an order), served in their steam boxes. Take a careful bite and suck up that delicious warm broth, then savor the delicious pork or crab filling. If you are a novice, the staff will show you how.

You can also enjoy Mister Chen’s pork belly sandwich, meaty spare ribs, General Tsao’s chicken, spicy Kung Pao chicken and jumbo prawns with garlic sauce. Don’t forget about old-fashioned chow mein.

Mister Chen is located at 265 Mamaroneck Ave. in Mamaroneck. Info: 914-777-1212 or visit www.misterchenny.com.

Aberdeen Seafood & Dim Sum, 3 Barker Ave., White Plains, in the Residence Inn will be offering a special Chinese New Year’s menu. You can also celebrate with a run through its popular dim sum, or from the regular menu. Info: 914-288-0188 or visit www.aberdeenwhiteplains.com.

O Mandarin Chinese Cuisine, 361 N. Central Ave., Hartsdale will be serving the classics – Peking duck, assorted hot pots and hearty Mandarin pork shank in its beautifully decorated dining room. Info: 914-437-9168 or visit www.omandarin.com.

Goosefeather, 49 E. Sunnyside Lane, Tarrytown, located in the Tarrytown House estate. Noted Chef Dale Talde has reimagined upscale Hong Kong cuisine with modern twists. Info: 914-829-5454 or visit www.goosefeatherny.com.

Ku Asian Bistro, 480 New Rochelle Rd., Bronxville, has a fine hand with regional Chinese fusion specialties. Ku means fantastic in Chinese, so let the chefs surprise you with their delightful Asian fusion flavors. From the Chinese kitchen try the spare ribs, shrimp with long bean, Kung Pao chicken and General Tso’s chicken. Info: 914-668-8877 or visit www.kuasianbistro.com.

Peking Garden, 56 Main St., Brewster, at the MTA train station. You can take out such reasonably priced retro-Chinese specialties as egg rolls, shrimp chow mein, vegetable chop suey and beef lo mein. Info: 845-279-4006 or visit www.pekinggardenny.com.

On’s Chinese Kitchen, 475 Bedford Rd., Pleasantville. A local favorite for take-out. Try the sesame chicken or shrimp with lobster sauce. Info: 914-741-6277 or visit www.onschinesekitchen.weebly.com.

Seven Woks, 1122 Wilmot Rd., Scarsdale. A popular long-running spot for scallion pancakes, moo shu pork, the Mongolian Trio or Champagne fish. Info: 914-472-4774 or visit www.seven-woks.com.

Other Asian Cuisine

Vietnam, Korea, Tibet, Thailand and Singapore also mark the Lunar New Year. Here are some local venues to check out.

Saigonese, 158 S. Central Ave., Hartsdale. A good spot for spring rolls, big bowls of pho, spare ribs and bun vermicelli bowls with lettuce wraps. Info: 914-288-9088 or visit www.saigonesehartsdale.com.

Jewel of Himalaya, 751 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale and 34 Triangle Center, Yorktown Heights. A tasty fusion of Tibetan, Indian and Nepali cuisine serving Momo dumplings and stir-fried noodles. Info: www.himalayarestaurantny.com.

The Banh Mi Shop, 148 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains. Len Dang’s specialties include grilled short ribs, a variety of Banh Mi sandwiches, great Brussels sprouts with lemongrass and garlic and grilled pepper shrimp. Info: 914-686-6888 or visit www.thebanhmishopny.com.

Fatt Root Noodle Bar, 11 Wheeler Ave., Pleasantville. Chef Mogen Anthony’s latest venture features Asian steamed buns, dumplings and noodles. Info: 914-579-2552 or visit www.fattroot.com.

Asian Wave Bistro, 636 Columbus Ave., Thornwood, in the Rose Hill Shopping Center. Featuring an Asian fusion menu in a modern setting. Dishes from China, Thailand and Singapore include tasty spicy Szechuan dumplings, Thai spring rolls, Peking duck crepes, sesame chicken and Singapore rice noodles. Info: 914-579-2777 or visit www.asianwavebistro.com.

Vietnam’s Central, 694 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale. Try Tom Bui’s tasty bites of fried pot stickers, satay and jasmine fried rice. Info: 914-723-7222 or visit www.vietnamscentral.com.

Bibille, 14 Main St., Tarrytown. Owners Junho Kim and Joohyun Kang operate a whimsical Korean fusion spot where you can build your own Bibimbab Bowl or try Korean fried chicken. Info: 914-372-7677 or visit www.bibille.com.

If You Want to Cook it Up Yourself…

Some may want to pull the old wok out of the closet and oil it up. If so, you may want to visit big, bustling H-Mart for a wide variety of pan-Asian products. They are located at 371 N. Central Ave. in Hartsdale. There is another H-Mart in the Highridge Plaza on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers. Though smaller, Top Asia Mart/New Golden Village Oriental Market, located at 365 Central Park Ave. in Scarsdale, is also a good bet.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or gutreactions@optonline.net.