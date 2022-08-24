Get Growing and Plan Entries for 2022 Yorktown Grange Fair

The time to start preparing entries for the 98th Annual Yorktown Grange Fair is here! Contest rules have been added to the Grange Fair website and there are options for all ages and skill levels. This year’s theme of “We’ve Got a Good Thing Growing” encourages everyone in the community to participate and show off the things that bring them joy – or the good things we’ve got “growing”. Whether you’re a newcomer to fair contests or you’ve been on the blue ribbon hunt for years, there is a place for you at the 2022 Yorktown Grange Fair.

Crafting contests are a great way to participate and get in the community spirit at the Grange Fair. Art After 55 gives seniors the opportunity to show off the gorgeous artwork they’ve created. Needlework is a great entry point considering there are so many different divisions. Crochet, knitting, needlepoint, embroidery, cross stitch, rugs, quilts, afghans – all have youth and adult groups as well as multiple skill levels. Try something new, or show off the projects you’ve been working on for a while! If taking photos is what sparks joy, show off your work (and put them up for sale) in the Photography competition. Ages 12 and up can enter their still life photos, people photos and more. Woodworking offers opportunities for all ages but if building with bricks is more your thing, there is even a Lego contest. The crafting contest options are plentiful for everyone to get involved with the Grange Fair.

If food and flowers are more your style, show off your skills in the Baking, Flower Show, or Produce contests. Bakers of all ages can enter sweet treats and decorated cakes as well as home canned items. Lovers of flowers can show off their bouquets or photos of full gardens. Kids can create and enter their fairy gardens and terrariums. If your thumb is a little less than green, take a shot at showing succulents! The produce show is always a fan favorite. Show off your squash, greens, or just about anything that grows in your garden. There are special contests for “freak/novelty” produce and if your kids love to play with their food, they can enter their “veggie creatures”. Whether you are more comfortable in the kitchen or in the garden, the Grange Fair has a place for you.

Those that prefer outdoor activities may want to check out the contests that involve our lovable animal friends. The Livestock Show allows you to show off the fabulous farm animals you put so much work and love into raising. Enter the Poultry and Waterfowl Show to exhibit your backyard flock. If your kiddo (ages 8-19) loves adorable cottontails, then the Rabbit Show is for them. There is even a bunny costume contest for those looking to make their furry friend even more adorable. Kids of all ages share a love for animals – flaunt your farm friends at the Grange Fair.

Whether you are a fair contest veteran or a newbie, now is the perfect time to “Get Growing” and plan your entry for the Grange Fair taking place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Yorktown Grange Fairgrounds (99 Moseman Rd, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598). Westchester County’s only true country fair is a reflection of our talented community. Let’s show off “We’ve Got a Good Thing Growing.” Check out the full contest booklet complete with rules and entry dates at www.yorktowngrangefair.org.