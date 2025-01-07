Gasper Barcia

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Gasper John Barcia, 92, a Hawthorne resident, died on Dec. 6.

Born on June 24, 1932, in Brooklyn and raised in the Bronx, Gasper was the son of the late Thomas and Philomena (nee DeLuca) Barcia.

Gasper served in the U.S. Navy Reserves, and he owned and operated Yore Supermarkets in the Bronx for over 50 years. He also dedicated years of service as a volunteer firefighter and ambulance squad member with the Hawthorne Fire Department.

An avid bow hunter and former band drummer, Gasper enjoyed playing handball, sailing, fishing, snorkeling, clamming and camping in the dunes of Southampton. His generosity, wit and kindness will forever be cherished by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gasper was predeceased by his wife, Esther (nee Marandola), in 2013, his sister, Rachel Russo and brother Vincent Barcia.

He is survived by his loving children, Thomas Barcia, Marie Barcia, Johanna (John) Carminucci and Phyllis (James) Garito; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He will also be greatly missed by his devoted companion, Lili Miglione.

Visitation was on Dec. 10 at Ballard-Durand Funeral Home in Hawthorne. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Dec. 11 at Holy Rosary Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or a charity of your choosing.