Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Banned in White Plains

A prohibition on gas-powered leaf blowers in White Plains has been instated a year earlier than expected.

On Jan. 6, noise and environmental concerns drove the Common Council to unanimously vote in support of the new ordinance immediately bringing about the ban. The original start date had been Dec. 16, 2025.

Several people made their voices heard inside the council chambers prior to the vote, most of whom were in support and a couple against. But no debate unfolded amongst councilmembers at the dais about the controversial topic that has consumed time in the past.

The concerns got louder and led a council majority to push for expediating the ban by highlighting the damage caused by them.

“I learned that the air pollution while using a gas-powered leaf blower for 30 minutes is equivalent to the air pollution that comes from riding a Ford Raptor truck from Texas to Alaska, and not only that, it is 23 times the carbon dioxide of the Raptor truck,” said Councilman Jeremiah Frei-Pearson, who also serves on the Sustainable White Plains Committee.

A person still couldn’t have used the machines today if they had wanted to under the old ordinance passed in late 2023. It offered only three 60-day periods—Oct. 15 through Dec. 15 in 2023, 2024 and 2025, in which they could have been used. Those are the fall days when they’re reportedly sorely needed.

Rather than immediately ban the machines in the past, the “compromise” had been meant to give residents and businesses time to transition to electric or find some other means in which to maintain their property.

Mayor Thomas Roach vowed to crackdown on violators but admitted that it comes with its challenges. More officials are able to write tickets and the ordinance, he said, ensures the city “also holds the property owner accountable.”

First and second offenders are fined up to $250 and $500, respectively, under Chapter 3-4 for Noise Pollution. Third and subsequent offenses could be given tickets closer to $1000.

“We try our best, but this is particularly difficult because (landscapers) are on and off the property very quickly, deliberately, because they know that we can enforce,” said Roach. “There are other communities that have laws on the books that don’t have any enforcement.”

A a few councilmembers noted their reservations for the quick transition. Instead of voting against the ordinance, they registered their pleas for more to be done to educate about the ban and any “incentives” for converting to electric.

Councilman John Martin said he was “content” with allowing people to use them during the last temporary period of heavy leaves and “when most windows are closed.”

He pushed for exceptions to the rule. One ultimately came to fruition. A provision allows caretakers of 50 or more acres to use “gas-powered turbine debris blowers” if the property is used for recreation and consists of large amounts of pervious surfaces.

But he also called for “equal” enforcement.

“I drive by White Plains High School twice a day and quite often I see their contractors using gas blowers even in the summer,” he said, “So, if we’re going to let them get away with it, or whatever you want to say, you can’t go pick on the little guy in his late model pickup operating a small business up on Battle Hill or somewhere else.”

Some professional landscapers, like Wayne Stuetz, were not happy with what was passed. He called gas-powered leaf blowers a “necessity” and labeled an outright ban as “a big mistake.”

Stuetz touched on how the electric blowers are less effective and went as far as to claim more rodents might come because of the ban, “which adds more ticks, which could add to Lyme Disease.” He also touched on the potential danger posed by electric batteries.

“These batteries are not safe. They’re not proven,” he said. “You see the electrical fires with these batteries in the cities with the scooters. It’s the same battery. It’s a lithium battery.”

Plenty of people spoke before the council concerned about the environmental impact. They were worried about habitats being disturbed by blowers, but also the gases being emitted.

James La Terza, Sustainable White Plains Committee chair, first refuted Stuetz’s argument about more ticks and Lyme Disease being a possibility because of the ban.

“That’s news to me,” he said.

LaTerza then touted the benefits of the ordinance and supported the ban “now and forever.”

“I have read many studies that indicate that gas powered leaf blowers adversely emit excessive amounts of carbon and adversely impact our air quality,” he said.

Others didn’t think the topic should be framed as “gas versus electric” and rather should be a discussion on alternatives to all blowers.

“There is another option. No leaf blowers. Many of us maintain beautiful yards without these machines at all,” said resident LeighAnn Ferrara. “It is possible. The days of huge expanses of unused grass are over. We need to add more plants to our yards. Bring beauty and life to our yards.”

In other business, a crowd of people urged the council to look into funding a new program for controlling feral cat populations, or what’s known under the acronym of TCNR (trap, neuter, vaccinate and return).

The Hindu Temple of Tri-State’s site plan amendment was removed from the agenda and tabled for possible consideration next month. Leaders of the religious space at 390 North St. are looking to add a second floor but are facing pushback from neighbors.

An initial public hearing was held on the District Galleria’s draft environmental impact statement. About a dozen people spoke, many of whom were in support of redevelopment of the old mall at 100 Main St or had questions about the lengthy statement. Answers will need to be provided in the finalized document. The next hearing will happen Feb. 3 during the 7:30 p.m. council meeting.

The council also voted unanimously to:

Accept a $572,500 grant from the New York State Research and Development Authority for the future purchase of an electric garbage truck, one of the first of its kind.

Execute a contract with LaBella Associates for a feasibility study of an “intergenerational” community center to eventually replace the senior center at 65 Mitchell Place. Study cost is not allowed to exceed $115,450.

Use $2.75 million from its Affordable Housing Assistance Fund to support developing 168 affordable rental units in the 100 block of South Lexington Avenue as part of what’s known as Brookfield Commons Phase 3. The council also authorized a 40-year payment in lieu of taxes agreement.