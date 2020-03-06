FunMinster Dog Show Returns to Patterson

Putnam Service Dogs will host its second annual FunMinster Dog Show on Saturday, April 4 at the Patterson Recreation Center on Front Street. Registration is from noon to 1 p.m., and the show runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

Putnam Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization that trains and provides free service dogs and follow-up support services to people with physical disabilities other than blindness. It carefully selects mixed breed pups from local rescue groups for volunteers to raise and train.

All proceeds from the FunMinster support the dogs in training, who will open the show.

Bring your “best friend” (and veterinarian records) to the FunMinster. Friendly and leashed dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds – including mixed breeds – are invited, as long as they are current on all vaccinations and Bordetella.

There are eight FunMinster categories for dogs to compete in for a trophy, or rosette ribbons: wiggle butt, most talented, shaggiest coat, dog/owner lookalike, best senior, largest dog, smallest dog and most affectionate.

Vendors booths will include Brook Farm Veterinary Center, Freckled Fish Designs, Guardian Veterinary Specialists, Joy Food, Sarah’s House of Health, Venture Photography, and food trucks.

Raffle items will include BarkBox, a three-month subscription to Chewy.com, a $58 Doggie gift basket, two large dog beds from Serta and Raymour & Flanigan in Brookfield, and more than $100 in goods from West Paw.

Entrance fees are $20 per handler and dog team, $15 per adult, and $5 per kid age 12 and younger. Save time and avoid the lines with online registration at www.putnamservicedogs.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.

For more information, visit putnamservicedogs.org or call 917-449-5359.

Examiner Media is a Top Dog Sponsor of the second annual FunMinster Dog Show.