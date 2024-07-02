French Cuisine Around the Area to Celebrate Bastille Day

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

By Morris Gut

New bistros and formal French dining rooms have debuted throughout the area in the last year joining older standbys. It remains one of my favorite types of cuisine.

This year Bastille Day is Sunday, July 14, a reason to indulge. Gallic restaurants, bakeries and cafes throughout the area will be offering their finest specialties in celebration.

Café Deux

Sisters Carrie and Charlotte Denoyer opened Café Deux in Harrison last year, an all-day café and restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Highlights include a decadent bowl of soft scrambled eggs melded with gruyere and chives served with crusty sourdough bread.

Classic French fare to sample are the sandwiches, entrees and sweets including the signature “cupped desserts” to complement the café’s daily selection of curated coffee and tea. There are cocktails, too. The sisters’ father, Jean Denoyer, opened the original La Goulue in Manhattan more than 50 years ago.

Café Deux is located at 307 Halstead Ave. in Harrison. Info: 914-920-4110 or visit www.cafedeuxny.com.

La Bastide/Cenadou Bistrot

The former Vox location in North Salem was rebuilt into two French-inspired restaurants: the formal La Bastide and Cenadou Bistrot, a more casual bistro.

Cenadou is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday plus Sunday brunch. La Bastide serves dinner Thursday through Sunday. The husband-and-wife team of Andrea Calstier and Elena Oliver had once lived in Marseilles, France and owned a restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village called Papilles.

Try the moules a la provencales, escargots, rack of lamb and halibut.

La Bastide and Cenadou are located at 721 Titicus Rd. in North Salem. Info: 914-485-1518 or 914-485-1519 or visit https://www.labastidebyac.com.

Encore Bistro Francaise

At Encore Bistro Francaise in Larchmont, proprietor David Masliah is approaching 25 years serving such lusty favorites such as the delicious tartin de tomates, moules provencales, Salade Parisienne and steak frites. For dessert, there are classic versions of tarte tatin and profiteroles. The three-course prix fixe lunch special is offered Monday through Saturday for $20. There’s also Sunday brunch. Outdoor seating is available.

Encore Bistro Francais is located at 22 Chatsworth Ave. in Larchmont. Info: 914-833-1661 or visit www.encore-bistro.com.

Le Poisson

Formerly La Cremaillere, this restaurant is housed in a vintage 1750 farmhouse and has been reimagined with a new seafood forward menu. Dinner is served Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday lunch is offered from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

Executive Chef Thomas Burke had previously worked at Purdy’s Farmer & the Fish locations in Westchester and New York City and Le Bernardin in Manhattan.

Try the oysters, Hudson Valley foie gras, Dover sole meuniere, Long Island duck breast a l’orange and strawberries and cream mille-feuille.

Le Poisson is located at 46 Bedford-Banksville Rd. in Banksville. Info: 914-234-9647 or visit www.poissonny.com.

Jean-Jacques’

Enter Jean-Jacques’ Culinary Creations and the display counters and blackboards are filled with tempting possibilities – sweet and savory crepes, sandwiches, fresh breads and cakes. There are two dining rooms, including a more formal area.

French classics include Quiche Lorraine with a salad and the croque madame croissant, oozing with fried egg, cheese and ham. There’s outdoor seating weather permitting.

Jean-Jacques’ Culinary Creations is located at 468 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. Info: 914-747-8191 or visit www.jean-jacques.com.

Micheline

Proprietor Jonathan Aubrey opened the Scarsdale bistro and bar Micheline last year. After completely renovating the former Metro Diner, he is now serving classic French specialties: moules mariniere, local tuna salad nicoise and steak frites. Currently, only dinner is served Wednesday through Sunday.

Micheline is located at 878 Scarsdale Ave. in Scarsdale. Info: 914-504-1717 or visit www.michelinerestaurant.com.

Bistro de Ville

The dynamic team behind Farmer & the Fish opened Bistro de Ville in Scarsdale last year with a charming deco-style décor and zinc-topped bar. The culinary talent here serves French delights such as mousse de canard, moules frites, chicken paillard and brook trout amandine. Open seven days for lunch and dinner and for Sunday brunch with live music. There are happy hours as well.

Bistro de Ville is located at 185 Summer St. in Scarsdale. Info: 914-574-6364 or visit www.bistrodeville.com.

The Arch

Chef George Seitz’s The Arch in Brewster is one of the longstanding culinary destinations in the Hudson Valley. Recommended French classics are the house-cured gravlax with all the trimmings, the sizzling escargot and crisp honey orange roasted duckling. For dessert, there’s the classic grand Marnier souffle. There’s outdoor dining on the patio.

Reservations are suggested. The Arch is located at 1292 Route 22 in Brewster. Info: 845-279-5011 or visit www.archrestaurant.com.

Nadine’s

Christian and Pamela Schienle took over the former Jennifer’s, renamed it Nadine’s and melded many of their popular German specialties with French and other European classics. Selections include the beef bourguignon, cassoulet and bouillabaisse. Top off your meal with fresh crepes or French chocolate mousse cake.

Nadine’s is located at 715 Saw Mill River Rd. in Yorktown Heights. Info: 914-962-4298 or visit www,nadinesrestaurant.com.

Le Jardin du Roi

Joe Quartararo and Christian Larsen have owned and operated Le Jardin du Roi in the heart of downtown Chappaqua for more than 20 years. It’s a casual chic bistro with a cozy bar. There’s also a tented outdoor patio. The surrounding garden flowers are currently in full bloom.

A longtime favorite is the signature Burger du Roi, prepared with bacon, Swiss cheese and a sunny side egg on top. Also, try the French onion soup, escargot or croque monsieur/madame. Breakfast is served all day.

Le Jardin Due Roi is located at 95 King St. in Chappaqua. Info: 914-238-1368 or visit www.lejardinchappaqua.com.

Brasserie Saint Germain

The Gallic atmosphere at this Ridgefield, Conn. establishment sets just the right tone. There are front and back rooms with a bar and lounge area.

Try the Soupe a L‘Onion with toasted baguette and melted gruyere, the moules frites, guinguette style, or the mussels in a creamy saffron sauce with bacon and tomato. Good to the last frite.

Brasserie Saint Germain is located at 470 Main St. in Ridgefield, Conn. just over the Westchester County line. Info: 475-215-6175 or visit www.brasseriesaintgermain.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.