Free Tobacco Cessation Programs in Westchester County

It is universally recognized that the decision to quit smoking and vaping is among the most significant, yet difficult, choices one can make for their health. This can be especially true for communities who are exposed to more tobacco imagery and advertising, face frequent stressors and lack the resources to make quitting easier. State Department of Health data show smoking rates remain highest among adults with an annual income of less than $25,000 and adults reporting frequent mental distress.

The Westchester County Health Department and partnering community organizations are addressing the gaps in free, available cessation programming and tobacco-related health disparities by funding several cessation programs throughout the county. The American Lung Association’s Freedom from Smoking (FFS) Program has been helping adults quit smoking and overcome their nicotine addiction for decades. This treatment plan targets all three facets of tobacco addiction:​ biological, psychological and sociocultural.

Currently, FFS is being offered at the Westchester Community Health Center in Mount Vernon, United Community Center of Westchester in New Rochelle, The Loft LGBTQ+ Community Center in White Plains, and both the City of Restoration Ministries and Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Yonkers. Those interested can contact these organizations for more details on session dates and times.

If you are unable to make these, additional support is available for free through the New York State Quitline. Simply call 1-866-NY-QUITS or text QUITNOW to 333888 for assistance.

Molly Franco

Community Engagement Coordinator at POW’R Against Tobacco

Mount Vernon