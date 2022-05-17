Frederick Lantz

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Frederick “Fred” H. Lantz Jr., beloved husband, cherished father, loving “Papa” and brother, of West Harrison passed away peacefully on May 7 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 75.

Fred was born on Dec. 2, 1946, to Frederick and Louise Lantz in New Rochelle. A former resident of New Rochelle and Valhalla, where he raised his two sons, he called West Harrison his home. He married his beloved wife, Linda Mason Lantz, on July 31, 2009, and they had a loving partnership for the past 21 years.

Fred served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968 as corporal and was honorably discharged. Fred then began a 40-year career with the Westchester County Department of Correction, retiring as associate warden in 2010.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Mason Lantz; sister Carol Kraft, his son, Michael (Jennifer); and his two grandchildren, Ella and Tyler. Fred was predeceased by his father, Frederick H. Lantz Sr., his mother, Louise (Camera) Lantz, and his son, Frederick “Rick” H. Lantz III.

A memorial service to celebrate Fred’s life was held on Sunday, May 15 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville.