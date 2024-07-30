Frank Olivieri

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Frank A. Olivieri of Spring Hill, Fla. and formerly of Ossining, passed away peacefully at home on July 14 after battling ALS.

Frank was born on Jan. 26, 1951, in Tarrytown to Frank and Edna Olivieri. He married Pamela Anderson on Feb. 14, 1997, and again in April 1997, in a second ceremony in Aruba. Frank was a member of Teamsters Local 456 and retired in January 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela; daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Adam Kinkel; grandsons Charlie and Henry Kinkel of Oxford, Conn.; son Frank Jr. of Carmel; and brother Anthony (Kathy) of Highland, N.Y..

Frank is also survived by stepchildren Jody (Michael) Mastro, Naomi (Richard) Johnson and Michael (Stacey) Acocella and grandchildren Nick and Jenna (Mastro), William (Stankiewicz), Connor and Savannah (Johnson), Darion and Tiana (Miller) and Gavin and Romen (Acocella) and great-granddaughter Natalia (Mastro).

Frank was predeceased by his parents and brother John.

Frank loved spending time with his family, and his happy place was the ocean, especially the Jersey Shore. He was an avid reader and loved sharing his knowledge with others. Frank enjoyed going to the shooting range and was passionate about firearm safety. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and love of the sport with his grandsons and others. Frank also loved fishing and loved having family and friends join him in pursuit of his latest catch. To know Frank was to love him. Ever the gracious host, he was happiest when surrounded by family and friends.

A true patriot, inside and out, Frank proudly served in the United States Army for seven years.

A graveside service to honor Frank’s life will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Cortlandt Manor at a future date that will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Frank to the ALS Association at www.ALS.org.