Fox Lane Grapplers Picking Up Where They Left Off

Following a year in which FOX LANE did not have a 2020-21 season, because of Covid, the Foxes faced another daunting task.

Fox Lane graduated 10 seniors in June, and would open the 2021-22 season without senior captain Jaime Jarquin Duarte.

Duarte, a two-time all-section wrestler, tore his anterior cruciate ligament during football season.

How would Fox Lane respond to the graduation departures and not having Duarte? Easy, the Foxes simply continued their winning tradition and excellence.

Fox Lane opened the season by sweeping to the Michael Nardone (Ossining) Tournament title. The Foxes did one better, winning their fourth consecutive Section 1 Division I (large school) Dual-Meet Championship by beating R.C. Ketcham (semifinal) and Arlington (final).

“It felt really good to win it for the fourth consecutive year,” Duarte said. “We felt we had a big target on our back because we graduated a lot of seniors and teams used that to their advantage that we might not be that good.”

One major reason for Fox Lane’s success, according to Fox Lane Coach Anthony Rodrigues, is Duarte’s leadership. Rodrigues calls Duarte one of the greatest leaders he has ever coached.

Duarte said he and his teammates stick to the basics, including the newcomers who have stepped right in.

“The key to our success is leadership and the hard work on and off the mat,” said Duarte, who will attend Alfred State next fall where he will major in Electrical Construction and Maintenance, and also wrestle. “We push the guys to get to clubs and also do extra workout. We do that every single year and it leads to success. The news guys have impressed me. A lot either did not wrestle or were in middle school wrestling last year. They have stepped onto varsity and won their matches which is helping our team a lot.”

Even though Duarte credits his teammates for their hard work, he has set the example despite his injury by coming to practice every day and serving as an unofficial assistant coach. This has also helped him with his mental approach as he looks ahead to a possible return for sectionals.

“The injury took a toll on me, but going to every single practice and participating has kept me going,” Duarte said. “Being there has made me happy because I still feel like part of the team.

“When coach made me a captain, I knew I had to be a leader even though I was not physically wrestling. I still had to give 100 percent effort in anything and everything I do and help out. I help supervise drills along with coach. When it comes to some easy things to do and not include legs, I do that.”

Fox Lane plans on carrying this momentum into the new calendar year while building on it.

“With the success we had just in the first month, I’m pumped to see how we can do in the state dual-meet tournament and how much the guys can do at the sectional and state level,” Duarte said.

Once again, PLEASANTVILLE has established itself as a Section 1 Division II (small school) powerhouse. The Panthers, under the guidance of veteran/legendary Coach Bob Bernarducci, are currently 8-1 going into January.

Pleasantville swept its way to the Yorktown Tournament title with victories over Yorktown, Glen Cove (L.I.), Rye and Lakeland/Panas.

“I really didn’t know what to expect with this team, but they have been a pleasant surprise,” said Bernarducci, who recently became a grandfather for the second time Dec. 19th. “Eighth-graders Ciaran Egan and Jesse Straus have been a pleasant surprise at 102 and 112, respectively. Luke LaMagna has been grinding out wins at 126 and sophomore Asa Numberg has improved every time he steps on the mat.

“We have big matches with Putnam Valley and Edgemont, coming up, which will determine the league championship. Our overall goal is to be in contention for a sectional championship in February.”

Christian Perlleshi, Nick Paternostro and Carl Herzner have pinned all of their respective opponents. Perlleshi, LaMagna and Egan are all 8-0 this season.

OSSINING and Coach Tom Larm had a good December with an 8-4 record and top-six places in two dual-meet tournaments. The Pride hosted its annual Michael Nardone Tournament and went 2-3 to finish fifth. The victories were against Hen Hu (42-27) and Yorktown (42-33).

Ossining rebounded to finish second at the Michael Tarulli (Irvington) Tournament with a 4-1record. After beating Hen Hud, Yonkers, Sayville ‘B’ and Hastings, the Pride dropped a 39-28 verdict to Port Jefferson (L.I.), 39-28.

“I’m proud of our team for our 8-4 start,” Larm said. “We did not have a full season last year so coming in and getting off to a hot start has encouraged everyone. Each day our kids are coming in and actively working to improve. It shows each match as each wrestler has improved daily. I’m excited to watch them continue to improve and peak for the postseason.”

Larm cited senior Kwabena Boatang, juniors Tristan Robinson-July and Devin Almodovar, and eighth-grader Colin Libertz with establishing themselves as among the top wrestlers in their respective weight classes.

Former YORKTOWN All-Section and Springfield College All-American wrestler Jimmy Kaishian has the Cornhuskers improving daily on their way to becoming a sectional contender.

“Our guys did great at our tournament and showed great strides from the Ossining tournament which made our wrestlers feel good,” said Kaishian, who recently received his doctorate in Teaching and Administration. “You can feel the momentum in our room. Wrestlers have bought in and there’s a whole new enthusiasm for wrestling in Yorktown. I’m excited to see what this team can do by year’s end.”

Yorktown is 6-5 overall, but 3-0 in dual matches. Luca Stanford was the highlight at the Yorktown Tournament, with three pins which earned him the most outstanding wrestler award.

“Luca winning Most Outstanding Wrestler was huge for him,” Kaishian said. “Luca is having 3-1 and 4-0 days. He’s stepping up and buying in a big way.”

Sophomore Joe Tornambe, son of former Yorktown Coach John Tornambe, is currently undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the state at 110 pounds. John Tornambe was Kaishian’s coach. Senior Dillon Carter is 10-1, with his only loss to Mahopac’s Angelo Centrone and Jason Glicksman is 8-2.

SOMERS’ coach Ron DiSanto, Jr., has been building for the future and he is beginning to reap the benefits. Even though the young Tuskers are without a senior, they are 8-8 and showing tremendous potential, including a second-place finish at the Conklin (Nanuet) Tournament.

“We have a young lineup, but, as a whole, the team is adjusting to high school wrestling and gradually improving,” DiSanto said. “The team is coming together and taking pride in the team aspect. The team’s energy multiplies when they feed off each individual success.When they see someone wrestle tough and come from behind, it builds confidence and makes them believe they can do it, too.”

DiSanto credits his captains, juniors, Anthony Tucci and Luca D’Orazio, for leading the team by example and with their work ethic.

Sophomore Dalton Balloy leads the team with a 13-3 record. Sophomores Liam Dwyer, Justin Daniyan and Ethan Burns each have 10 wins and eighth-grader Ryan Ball (102 pounds) is 10-0.