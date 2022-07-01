News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Fourth of July Festivities in Peekskill, Ossining

Residents looking to celebrate the Fourth of July locally have several events to choose from in Peekskill and Ossining.

On Friday, July 1, the Peekskill Volunteer Firefighters Association will be hosting a parade, starting at 7 p.m., followed by an award-winning Laser Light Show at the Riverfront Green.

The parade starts at Broad Street and Park Street at the Central Fire House and ends on Water Street in the area of Central Avenue.

In Ossining, also on July 1, the summer RiverJam kicks off at Louis Engel Waterfront Park with an opening concert featuring Pablito Y Su Latin Show, along with fireworks. There will also be food trucks and craft beer.

On Sunday, July 3, the City of Peekskill and Volunteer Firefighters Association will be hosting a fireworks display at nightfall at Riverfront Green.

On Monday, July 4, the city’s Recreation Department will be hosting a free concert at Riverfront Green from 7 to 9 p.m., featuring Gentlemen of Soul.

