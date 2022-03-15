Fossil Fuel Interests Must Not Exploit Ukraine Invasion

Shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, in addition to my concerns about the dangers to the Ukrainian people and the geopolitical situation, I became worried that fossil fuel corporations would exploit this situation, calling for more new drilling and infrastructure with the excuse that it is needed so that nations could embargo Russian energy yet minimize supply problems and price hikes. (Subsequently, I have received alerts from various environmental organizations with similar messages.)

I believe that allowing fossil fuel corporations to have their way would be a terrible mistake.

The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Plan on Climate Change report, released on Feb. 28, stresses how little time is left for the world to take meaningful action to combat this climate emergency. Among other problems, there will be millions of climate refugees by the end of the century if we do not heed the call, numbers that will make the statistics from Ukraine pale in comparison.

Will this make life difficult for us? Yes. I certainly do not want to have to pay yet even higher prices for gasoline and heating oil, and as an anti-racism activist, it truly pains me to envision how this will hit communities of color and other marginalized people.

But we are at the point where we must consider this a war of sorts, a war for our planet. I urge President Biden and Congress to use whatever authorizations they have in their power to make emergency investments to develop and implement renewable energy and make buildings energy efficient instead. This is the best option for the long term, in the hopes of keeping our planet from destruction.

Terry Kardos

Cortlandt Manor