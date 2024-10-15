Former Peekskill City Court Judge: I Made Mistakes But Was Always Professional

By Reginald J. Johnson

I want to take this opportunity to thank the mayor, Common Council and the residents of the City of Peekskill for the privilege and honor to have served as judge of the Peekskill City Court for the past 11 years.

As the public is no doubt aware, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct (“the Commission”) alleged that I committed several acts of misconduct. In response to the allegations made against me, I decided to resign due to the extreme financial and emotional strain that these allegations have had on me and my family, and in the best interests of the community. It is critical to note that the commission has neither made a “finding” that I committed any of the acts alleged in the complaint, nor did the stipulation to resign include an admission to any of the acts alleged in the complaint.

In addition, the allegation that I inappropriately touched Judge Lissette Fernandez, made inappropriate comments to her and stalked, harassed, bullied and attempted to use my power to harm her was investigated by the Unified Court System’s Office of the Inspector General and was closed in 2022. The Inspector General’s Office investigated her claims and issued its report on Oct. 3, 2022 [see attached Report], which stated:

“The Report concluded that the allegation you [Judge Johnson] made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to Judge Fernandez when you referred to her as a ‘beautiful Latina’ was substantiated. The allegation that you inappropriately touched Judge Fernandez was unsubstantiated. The allegation that you stalked, harassed, bullied and attempted to use your power to harm Judge Fernandez during a meeting on February 9, 2022 was unsubstantiated.”

I did, in fact, make the comment (“It will be a pleasure to work with two beautiful, eloquent, professional and sophisticated Latina judges. It’s time to transform the legal system.”) to judges Fernandez and Maritza Fugaro Norton. My comment was in the context of congratulating both judges as the first Hispanic women to be appointed or elected to the bench in the City of Peekskill and Town of Cortlandt, respectively. I never intended to offend either judge by my use of the words “beautiful Latina.” I sincerely apologize that Judge Fernandez took offense to my comments and was made to feel uncomfortable.

Regarding David Maurico, superintendent of the Peekskill City School District, and his testimony, I dismissed his ticket because it was defective. The ticket charged him with traveling 55 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone, but the supporting deposition alleged that he was traveling 71 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. Based on this information, I dismissed the ticket.

The better practice would have been to dismiss the ticket in court on the record with the parties present. If Superintendent Mauricio’s sworn testimony before the commission that he met with me and asked me to help him with his traffic ticket is credible, then I am sure he will do what is in the best interest of the community, as I did.

The complaint also alleges that Councilman Ramon Fernandez solicited me to help his friend with traffic tickets in 2018. I have no specific recollection of Councilman Fernandez soliciting me to help his friend, but I take responsibility for at least the appearance of impropriety. Again, the better practice would have been to dismiss these tickets in court on the record with the parties present. In this regard, I exercised poor judgment in this case.

As a judge, I have always endeavored to run an efficient court, and I have always expected preparedness, professionalism and proper decorum from the attorneys, the staff and the public. I have never berated attorneys, staff or members of the public publicly or privately. However, if I observed an issue with staff that I believed needed to be addressed, I always did so appropriately and professionally.

I have always comported myself professionally in the courthouse and the allegations that I made sexual innuendos to an assistant district attorney in court and to staff at a bridal party are simply not true. The commission’s claim that I said “I am sooo ready for you” is blatantly false. Nowhere in the transcript is the word “so” elongated as alleged in the complaint.

In closing, I take full responsibility for the negative press that has enveloped the Peekskill City Court over the past few weeks. I am human and I made some mistakes for which I am sorry. It is my fervent prayer that the city can move past this incident.

I have every confidence that my successor will improve on the progress that the court has undergone during my tenure, which includes diversifying the court with the hirings of the first African American court clerk, court attorney, drug court coordinator, the assemblage of a more diverse and professional court staff and the re-establishment of the drug court, to make the court an even better place to work and to seek justice.

Reginald J. Johnson was the first Black judge in Peekskill’s history. He resigned from the bench on Sept. 30.