Fleming’s Record on Taxes, Services and Freedom of Speech is Impressive

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I recently received a negative mailer about Maureen Fleming, who is a candidate this year for Putnam County legislator in District 5. The mailer, which is from a political committee, severely distorts her record as Kent supervisor, and I find it disappointing that these dirty tricks have found their way into our local politics.

Maureen Fleming was town supervisor for eight years. During her tenure, she delivered eight consecutive budgets with 0 percent tax increases. This is a truly remarkable achievement, which helped to alleviate the local burden on our hard-pressed taxpayers. This was done while still ensuring that the town provided services in an efficient manner.

Fleming ensured that the town was always responsive to the needs of its citizens. Under her leadership, Kent supported our police department, opened an all-abilities playground at Town Hall, improved transparency in town government, eliminated the time limit on citizens wishing to address the Town Board and made town departments more accessible to the people they serve.

Supervisor Fleming consistently defended and upheld the Constitution, including the right to freedom of speech against those who tried to silence dissent. These are the reasons why Supervisor Fleming was elected and re-elected four times to the office by landslide margins.

I’ve known Maureen Fleming for the past nine years. She is a friend of mine. I know that her character is beyond reproach. She is an honest, dedicated and extremely hard-working public servant who consistently delivers for her constituents.

I am a proud Republican and I know that Maureen Fleming will be a true asset to our county legislature. I hope your readers will provide her candidacy for county legislator with favorable consideration on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

John C. Curzio II

Lake Carmel