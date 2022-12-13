Fire Safety is Especially Important This Time of Year

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Bill Primavera

This time of year, I always become more aware of fire safety.

The U.S. Fire Administration reports that the number of open-flame fires on Christmas Day is more than double the average, and New Year’s Day runs a close second. Even worse, holiday fire fatalities are nearly 70 percent higher than average, and property loss is 34 percent greater.

On a more personal note, I remember a holiday house fire in my own neighborhood. It was a while back, but I still recall the experience vividly. It’s always upsetting to hear about a house fire, but when it hits closer to home it takes on special meaning.

As it happens, I was on my way to show a buyer client a house and there was a road block between me and my scheduled appointment. Making a U-turn and a few other errant turns somehow landed me just a half-block from the fire, which I could see as a blazing outpouring of grey smoke punctuated by the red lights of the fire trucks and emergency vehicles. It was a chilling sight.

I turned around yet again and, sick at heart, eventually made it to my destination.

By the time I finished my showing and got home, it was being reported online that, while there were some injuries and four dogs unfortunately perished, all human life was spared.

A little later, it was reported that two neighbors had rescued the homeowner from a second-story window with an extension ladder, and that one of the dogs, who heroically had alerted the household about the fire, might still be alive, but was reported lost, perhaps having panicked and run away. By the end of the day, all that remained of the house was a burnt-out black hole in the ground.

Not too long before this tragic event, there had been a terrible fire in Stamford, Conn. on Christmas Day when a homeowner’s three children and two parents were lost to fire. From that day forward, I have been aware of the need for awareness about fire safety in the home – especially around the holidays.

A good friend of mine, a retired firefighter, has offered me the following list of advisories about fire safety to share here:

Remember that the sound of a smoke detector can save your life or that of a loved one. Be sure that batteries are replaced annually, including detectors that are hard-wired to have battery backup.

Families should practice the acronym EDITH (Exit Drill in the Home). Know two ways out of the house and, once out, never return to get belongings or pets; have a planned meeting place for family members outside the home; call 911 from a cell phone or a neighbor’s phone.

Have oil burners serviced annually to prevent misfire and puff backs. Also, have chimneys cleaned annually for both wood stoves and fireplaces.

Place supplemental heating sources, kerosene lamps and electric at least 36 inches away from any combustible material.

Dispose of fireplace embers and ashes into a metal container located a distance from the house.

Be particularly careful during the holiday season when most house fires occur. Make sure that extension cords are not frayed; don’t overload circuits; and don’t leave Christmas tree lights on when out of the house or asleep.

Special notes for children: Always sleep with the bedroom door closed; if the door is hot, never open it. If there is smoke, stay close to the floor and don’t hide.

Being aware of fire safety can literally save lives. And, especially at holiday time, it’s important to pay heed to the advice given by those who have been at the forefront of keeping us safe in our homes.

Bill Primavera is a residential and commercial realtor associated with William Raveis Realty, as well as a publicist and journalist writing regularly as The Home Guru. For questions about home maintenance or to buy or sell a home, he can be e-mailed at williamjprimavera@gmail.com or called directly at 914-522-2076.