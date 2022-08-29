Field Hockey Preview 2022

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lakeland Still Team to Beat in Class B, Carmel Strong in Class A

By Tony Pinciaro

LAKELAND had its annual dominant success last year, winning the Section 1 Class B field hockey title for the 13th consecutive year.

However, the Hornets experienced something they have not done since 1999 – a loss in a regional game. Section 9 champion Rondout Valley upset Lakeland, 1-0, in double overtime. This snapped Lakeland’s state-final-four run at 11 consecutive years. (There was no fall state championship in 2020 because of the pandemic.)

“We were definitely unsatisfied with how we ended last season, but we knew if we put in the work it will show this year,” said senior All-NYS captain G Celeste Pagliaroli.

Lakeland begins each field hockey season aiming to add another sectional and state championship to its tradition-rich program. The Hornets will have additional motivation this year to show that the premature conclusion to its 2021 season was an aberration.

The preparation began once the 2021 season concluded. And, it was evident from day one of preseason.

“During the offseason, after losing a lot of seniors, we knew we needed to put in the work, which we did,” said Pagliaroli, who will attend Long Island University next year and also play field hockey. “Most of us went to clinics and camps and we played summer league three times a week.

“I sense that we come to practice to work hard every single day. We are determined to show everyone what we can accomplish this season.”

Pagliaroli (All-Section last year, allowed only eight goals in 20 games, 90.5 save percentage) and classmate Alyssa Petrilli (forward/midfield) headline the returning core for legendary Coach Sharon Sarsen. In her 41st year, Sarsen sports a career record of 689-75-42, following a 17-1-2 mark in ‘21.

The junior trio, who were All-League selections last year, of Bella Basulto (defense, captain), Emily Yazzetti (forward, nine goals, 10 assists last year, captain) and Emma Numme (midfield/defense, captain) return as do sophomores Gabby Santini (midfield, All-League, 11 goals, four assists last year) and Keira Gallagher (midfield).

Sarsen cited sophomores Emily Daniel (midfield) and Anna Lemma (defense) as two newcomers who can step into the lineup.

“Our players are committed to the process and program,” Sarsen said.

It would be natural for opponents to underestimate Lakeland this year based on its 2021 finish and the graduation of nine seniors. If opponents do so, it will be a mistake.

“If teams want to view us differently from our outcome from last season, they could do so,” Pagliaroli said. “We will just have to show everyone how hard we worked for this upcoming season to accomplish everything we want to.”

Lakeland opens the season, today, against Putnam Valley.

CARMEL RAMS

Coach: Aislinn Breslin (10th year)

2021 record and sectional results: 10-5, lst in Section 1 A semifinal to Scarsdale, 2-0.

No. of seniors who graduated in June: Five.

League: Mahopac, John Jay-East Fishkill, Arlington, R.C. Ketcham.

Top returnees: Laila Rosenquest, Sr., F (All-League, All-Section, All-Elite and All-State); Brynn Connolly, Sr., D (All League); Olivia Trupia, Sr., D; Mckenzie Hayes, Sr., G; Abby Glassman, Sr., F; Ashley McGough, Jr., F (All-League Honorable Mention); Kelsey Blair, Jr., MF; Aubrey Dall, Jr., F/MF.

Key newcomers: Claire Missoum, Sr.; Fiona Donelan, Jr.; Maev Donelan, Jr.; Sasha Zory, Jr.; Ella Kucuk, Jr.; Leah Storminger, Jr.; Taylor Lotz, So.; Liana Miele, So.; Addison Rosenquest, Fr.

Top scoring threat: Laila Rosenquest.

Lockdown defenders: Brynn Connolly, Olivia Trupia.

Strengths: Our strengths continue to be our speed. We have several very fast, skilled girls that are very good at moving the ball. Also our defense has great communication skills and field vision.

Goals: During the 2020 season we were runner up for Putnam and Westchester Large School and in 2021 we were sectional semifinalists. This year it is a goal of the team to make it the same distance or further than last year.

Coach’s comment/outlook: I am very excited to be working with this group of girls. They have been working incredibly hard during the offseason and are ready to see what we can accomplish. We have a great mix of veterans and newcomers which is going to make this season very fun.

Noteworthy: Carmel will play 2021 Section 1 Class B runner-up John Jay-Cross River to begin 2021. … Carmel began this century by winning the Section 1 Class A title and playing for a state title for then coach Collette Brenneman.

HENDRICK HUDSON SAILORS

Coach: Alyssa Picariello (first year)

2021 record and sectional result: 9-5, beat Nanuet, 2-0, in the first round then lost to Lakeland in the second round.

No. of seniors who graduated in June: Four

League: Hen Hud, Brewster, Yorktown.

Top returnees: Rowan Dapson, MF; Emily Hunt, G; Paige Johansen, F; Ally McManus, D; Caitlin Pignataro, D.

Key newcomers: Gianna Gagliardi, Madison Little, Eva Facciolo, Carliegh Ortiz, 8th-grader.

Top scoring threats: Rowan Dapson, Paige Johansen.

Lockdown defenders: Ally McManus, Caitlin Pignataro.

Strengths: We have a strong offense and determination, with a great push from captain Rowan Dapson.

Goals: To continue the success of last season, with the drive and determination to go a step further.

Coach’s comment/outlook: We lost a core group of seniors, but our team right now is young, strong and determined. We are working hard in preseason to come together and find our groove. It’s amazing to see how far the girls have come in just one week of practice.

Noteworthy: Picariello played for Hen Hud (goalie) and has been coaching in the program for seven years. … Hen Hud opens the season against Sleepy Hollow.

MAHOPAC INDIANS

Coach: Dona DiMaggio (27 years)

No. of seniors who graduated in June: Six.

League: Mahopac, Carmel, John Jay-East Fishkill, Arlington, and R.C. Ketcham.

Top returnees: Marie Camastro, Sr., MF; Maddie Orsini, Sr., G; Maya O’Keefe, Sr.; Emma Rooney, Sr.; Katrina Levitz, Sr.; Riley Massett, Sr.; Toni DiCioccio, Sr.; Kistina Rush, Sr.; Nola Roberts, Sr.; Grace Witt, Sr.; Giuliana Bartholdi, Sr.; Shaylah Fennessey, Sr.; Hannah Harney, Sr.

Key newcomers: Caroline Maloney, Erin Harney, Camila Vallejo, Dani Albanese, Bella Cornacchio, and Maria Cuomo.

Top scoring threat: Marie Camastro.

Lockdown defender: Maddie Orsini.

Strengths: Team chemistry and comradery. The girls are passionate, dedicated and driven toward success!

Goals: To set up more scoring opportunities than last year and score more goals.

Coach’s comment/outlook: It is a new year. We are finally getting back into the full swing of things after COVID restrictions. We are hoping to be competitive both academically and athletically. I want my girls to be happy, healthy, and striving to be the best student-athletes that they can be!

Noteworthy: Mahopac will travel to Ossining, 9/10, for its season-opener. … DiMaggio coached Mahopac to the 2001 New York State Class A title.

PANAS PANTHERS

Coach: Leah DiSisto (second year)

2021 record and sectional result: 2-14.

No. of seniors who graduated in June: Two.

League: II-B.

Top returnees: Makenzie Schmidt, Sr., MF; Julie Fatato, Sr., D; Olivia Weinbaum, Sr., MF; Kate Astrab, Jr., G.

Top scoring threats: MaKenzie Schmidt, Olivia Weinbaum.

Lockdown defender: Julie Fatato.

Strengths: We have a good core of returning players after graduating only two seniors. The girls have been working hard all summer to come together and become more fluid with their play. We have a strong defensive unit, including returning junior captain, goalie, Kate Astrab. We also have great enthusiasm and team spirit.

Goals: To make every game a competitive one. We want to rise up to the challenge of more established teams. We want to finish when we get the ball in the circle.

Coach’s comment/outlook: The Walter Panas coaching staff is looking forward to seeing the result of a hard working summer for our team. Players showed up big for summer league, attended camps, and got together to improve their play. A majority of returning players should make for a competitive season of field hockey.

Noteworthy: DiSisto will be assisted by former Lakeland teammate Cassie (O’Mara) Lian. The two played on the 2006 Lakeland Class A State Championship team. Rebecca DiSisto (Leslie), Leah’s older sister, was a starter on defense on the ‘06 state-title team. Marissa DiSisto, Leah’s younger sister, will also be assisting. … Panas opens 2021 against Harrison.

PUTNAM VALLEY TIGERS

Coach: Tracy Parchen (ninth year, 2001-06, 2020-present)

2021 record and sectional result: 7-7-4, won their first-round game, in double overtime, over Rye Neck, but lost to eventual Class C champion North Salem in the next round.

No. of seniors who graduated in June: 11.

Top returnees: Ava Harman, Jr., CF (All-Section Honorable Mention, All-League, 12 goals, 3 assists last year); Isabella Cerrato, Jr.; Sierra Gabriel, Jr.; Adrienne Jenness, Jr.

Key newcomers: Julia Toth, So.; Maggie Caputo, Fr.

Top scoring threat: Ava Hartman.

Coach’s comments/outlook: We are back to being a younger team with only two seniors. They are a great group of girls that are very coachable. The team has been working really hard and they are all looking to get better and better every practice. That is all I can ask for as a coach.

Noteworthy: Putnam Valley begins 2021 with Lakeland. The Tigers were the last team to beat Lakeland in a Section 1 Class B title game (2008)… Parchen guided Putnam Valley to the 2005 Section 1 Class B state title. During that postseason, the Tigers and goalie Kim Kastuk did not allow a goal… Kastuk teaches and coaches field hockey at The Kinkaid School (Houston, Tx)… Putnam Valley graduate Kayte Kinsley is the head field hockey coach at Pace University.

SOMERS TUSKERS

Coach: Amy Magaletti (fourth year)

No. of seniors who graduated in June: Six.

League: II-B.

Top returnees: Teagan Ryan, Sr., F (All-League Honorable Mention); Lauren McCartin, Sr., MF (All-League), Emily Esposito, Sr., D (All-Section Honorable Mention, All-League); Lyla Mancini, So., F/MF; Caitlin Janecka, Jr., F.

Key newcomers: Gianna Guaragna, So., MF; Jessica Bowden, Fr., MF.

Top scoring threats: Teagan Ryan, Lauren McCartin.

Lockdown defender: Emily Esposito.

Coach’s comment/outlook: We are excited to see the girls develop and come together as a strong team.

Noteworthy: Somers will play Fox Lane, 9/1, in its season-opener.

YORKTOWN CORNHUSKERS

Coach: Courtney Hyndman (third year)

2021 record and sectional result: 5-8-4. Lost in the first round of the Class B Sectionals to Pearl River.

No. of seniors who graduated in June: Two.

League: Hen Hud, Panas, JJCR, Somers, Brewster

Top returnees: Kaitlin Regan, Sr., MF (All-Section Honorable Mention, All-League); Gianna Altimari, Sr., MF; Maeve Ryan, Sr., G; Adrianna Albano, Sr., D (All-League); Georgia Christensen, Sr., D; Katie Taormina, Jr. D; Brienna Gaccino, So., F; Dana DeCourcey, So., MF.

Key newcomers: Ellie Glicksman, Jr., F; Olivia Flaim, So., MF; Katie Keaveney, So., MF.

Top scoring threats: Kaitlin Regan, Gianna Altimari.

Lockdown defender: Adrianna Albano.

Strengths: We have great leadership this year and will have five leaders with various roles this season. Maeve Ryan is our anchor in goal and has been working hard in the offseason to prepare for her senior season. We know that she will lead the defense and be vocal in the cage. Our midfielders have strength with leadership from Kaitlin Regan, who we will look to in the transition.

Goals: We want to always be better than we were and never get complacent. We are striving to compete with the high-level teams.

Coach’s comment/outlook on the season: Coach (Jessica) Esteves and I are excited for the upcoming season. Since we are returning the majority of players we feel we have good cohesion right now. While there are always aspects we can work on and new roles to fill, we feel confident in the team we have. Our numbers were great this year with almost 50 girls trying out, which has allowed us to have some depth on each team.

Noteworthy: Yorktown is at Byram Hills, 9/6, to open the season. Assistant coach Jessica Esteves played on a sectional-winning team for legendary coach Rosemary Sotherden at Pleasantville.

PLEASANTVILLE

2021 Record & Playoff Result: 8-6-3 & Semifinal loss to North Salem

Coach: Kristen M. Coffey

League & League Favorite: Conference III, League C

Top Returning Players: Natalie O’Malley (12th), Elizabeth Hoadley (12th), Hailey Praslick (12th), Cynthia O’Brien (12th), Mackenzie Ennis (11th)

Key Newcomers: Abbey Gordon (10th), Lily Boes (10th)

Top Scoring Threats: O’Malley

Lockdown Defenders: Praslick, Lily Anderman (11th), Ennis

Goals: Our goal is to go out every day, practice or game, and give 110% for each other.

BRIARCLIFF

2021 Record & Playoff Result: Briarcliff lost to John Jay in first round of sectionals and Sleepy lost to Rye in the second round of sectionals, Briarcliff’s record was 1-10-1

Goals: One of our biggest goals for the season is focusing on getting better everyday. We are striving to challenge ourselves during practices and games so that we can be the best version of ourselves.

Coach’s Comments: We are thankful for Sleepy Hollow for merging and we are really looking forward to being a cohesive unit that competes. Every practice we focus on the little things and what we can control. This team is made up of strong and positive student athletes and we are excited to see what the season has in store for us.