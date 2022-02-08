Federal Funds Have No Place Being Used for Putnam Golf Course

In spite of “no” votes from Nancy Montgomery and William Gouldman on Feb. 1, the Putnam County Legislature voted to give $400,000 to the Putnam County Golf Course to remediate an asbestos issue.

The problem is they are using funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP). These funds are intended to help the people of our county recover from the impact of COVID-19. Our people have lost jobs, businesses and homes. Food banks and pantries are struggling to meet the increased needs, just as the cost of food is increasing. Social service agencies, both private and public, are struggling to help the people who need help because of depression, abuse and addiction, which have all increased during COVID. There is a tremendous need for both physical and mental health services. These funds are also intended to repair roads and improve water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Legislator Neal Sullivan said the legislature is reaching out to the county’s towns and social service agencies to find out what they need and make a plan on how to use the $19 million in ARP funds.

What are they waiting for? According to Montgomery, they knew in March these funds would become available. Why didn’t Putnam County government start planning then, as other counties have done? They say the asbestos issue is urgent and must be addressed now. Do they think failed businesses, homelessness, mental illness and hunger are less urgent?

Sure, the golf course serves some members of the community, but it is a for-profit business and should pay its own way. According to Katherine Hanrahand, the golf course general manager, it realized a profit of $271,667 in 2021. Further, the county has been dumping $250,000 into the golf course each year, so it already has county funds available to make needed repairs.

Maybe the county will get away with diverting American Rescue Plan funds for these repairs. But is it the right thing to do? Clearly no!

Marsha Waldman

Mahopac