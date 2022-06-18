Examiner Wins Best Local Community Newspaper in Westchester Mag Contest

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

The Examiner News has been selected as best Local Community Newspaper in the Readers’ Picks category in Westchester Magazine’s annual Best of Westchester Contest.

Examiner Media publishes The Examiner News local news website, as well as four print editions, The Examiner, The White Plains Examiner, The Northern Westchester Examiner and The Putnam Examiner. The outlet also publishes member-supported Examiner+ premium content online and in email newsletter format. The news organization covers Westchester County, with an emphasis on northern Westchester, and also serves Putnam County.

The annual Best of Westchester Party is being held at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle on Wed., July 20.

There were 386 winners named by the magazine in this year’s Best of Westchester contest; the Examiner group was picked as a “readers’ pick.” Winners were announced in the July print and online editions of the magazine.

Last month, Examiner Media journalists won six honors in the annual New York State Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest, securing prizes for news reporting, feature writing, rookie reporting, column writing and honorable mentions for best sports action photo and best COVID-19 feature story.