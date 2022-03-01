Examiner+ Showcased by Columbia Journalism Review in Case Study

Tuesday, March 1, 2022
The Columbia Journalism Review published a case study online last week about Examiner Media’s recent launch of its new digital magazine, Examiner+. 

Written by Tow Center for Digital Journalism reporter Gabby Miller, the piece explores Examiner Media’s participation in the Substack Local program and the organization’s effort to grow direct support from readers. 

“Most of the Substack Local winners were independent writers creating newsletters either solo or in pairs,” the piece reports, explaining how Examiner Media was the only recipient whose plan was to build a newsletter product for an existing local newspaper group.

The Columbia Journalism Review (CJR) is a publication geared toward professional journalists. It has been in existence since 1961, published through the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Tow at Columbia’s journalism school is a research center that investigates how technological developments are changing journalism.

To read the case study: https://www.cjr.org/tow_center/a-hudson-valley-newspaper-turns-to-substack-meta-to-expand-digitally.php

