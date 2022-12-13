Examiner Readers Pick Picart, Pagliaroli as Club Fit Athletes of the Season 

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pleasantville football wide receiver/running back/defensive back Daniel Picart and Lakeland field hockey goalie Celeste Pagliaroli were picked by Examiner readers as Club Fit Athletes of the Season, after a reader poll generated 44,180 responses over the past week.

As Athlete of the Season picks, Picart and Pagliaroli both win family memberships to Club Fit.

Initially, the reader poll was created as an “advisory committee,” to help Examiner Sports Editor Ray Gallagher, in consultation with Publisher Adam Stone, make a final determination in a close race amongst a stellar group of finalists nominated by Gallagher.

But after the overwhelming public participation in the reader poll, a determination was made to make the public poll binding.

Horace Greeley soccer forward Ramsey Edson, Hendrick Hudson volleyball outside hitter Amya Davis, and Hendrick Hudson soccer defensive mid-fielder Lena Johnsen were the other female nominees.

The other male nominees were Haldane soccer forward Ryan En-Wong, Somers football quarterback Matt Fitzsimons, and Carmel football free safety/running back Nick Rosaforte.

Winter season winners will be announced by April while spring winners will be unveiled in June.

“It’s our priority to help keep the community active and moving,” Club Fit Marketing Director Matt Lowy said. “Club Fit is honored to be able to partner with The Examiner to recognize and award these hard-working and dedicated athletes.”

(For full transparency, upon reviewing the results of our reader poll, we noted what appear to be some possible “voting irregularities” with respect to a portion of the responses for one of the athletes. The suspicious votes have been set aside, and have in no way compromised the integrity of the process or affected its outcome. The athletes selected are wholly deserving of the accolades based on merit, achievement, and legitimate community response.)