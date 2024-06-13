Examiner Publisher Wins Silurians Press Club Award for Health and Science Reporting

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Adam Stone, Examiner Media’s publisher, pictured here with Joe Berger, president of the Silurians Press Club, at the club’s 79th Annual Journalism Awards on June 12 at the National Arts Club in Manhattan. Stone was honored with a Merit Award for Health and Science Reporting for his investigative piece, “Your Care Has Been Outsourced,” which was among the celebrated works during the event.

This recognition follows Stone and Examiner Media’s success at the New York Press Association (NYPA) Better Newspaper Contest in April, winning honors in six categories, including first place for best Freedom of Information journalism project and third place in the Writer of the Year category. (Berger authored a piece for The New York Times in 2007 about The Examiner’s launch.)

The top two winners of the night were The New York Times and Newsday, both capturing a President’s Choice Award, the highest honor in this year’s “Excellence in Journalism” awards.

In the Health and Science Reporting category, the top prize went to The Record/northjersey.com – USA Today Network for a piece on aging in New Jersey, with The New York Times also earning a Merit Award for a piece on opioid-related deaths inside the Medical Examiner’s office.

The Silurians Press Club’s awards ceremony also marked the beginning of the club’s 100th-anniversary celebrations.