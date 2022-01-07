Examiner+ Offering Free Trial Membership in January 

Readers are eligible between now and the end of January to redeem a free 30-day trial offer for full membership-level access to Examiner+.

In general, readers can subscribe to Examiner+ for free but a free subscription only provides partial access to the publication’s journalism. Membership allows readers to access all of the newsmagazine’s pieces.

Examiner Media, the publisher of four print community weekly newspapers and a corresponding local news website, launched Examiner+ in October on the Substack platform.

“We are extremely proud of the new publication we have created for our community of readers,” Publisher Adam Stone said. “It’s been so gratifying to see first hundreds and now thousands of subscribers enjoy our newsmagazine-style journalism each day while also still counting on us for our newspaper coverage.”

While Examiner Media’s newspapers are chock full of hyperlocal community news, Examiner+ is produced with a magazine-inspired style and eye.

Pieces are distributed to readers in their email inboxes, Monday to Saturday, in various sections, with topics ranging from food and wine to events and culture. The publication’s most serious journalism is provided through the News + Issues section with deep dives on a wide range of topics important to Westchester and the broader region, as well as through Q&A profiles of noteworthy local people. First-person essays from an array of award-winning local journalists also provides readers with thoughtful commentary and analysis. The unique Saturday Weekend + Edition recaps the week and is packed with bonus content like cartoons, musical interludes, historical local photos and fun facts.