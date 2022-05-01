Examiner Journalists Win NY State Press Association Awards for News Writing, Features, Columns, Rookie Reporting

Examiner Media journalists won a quartet of awards this past weekend in the annual “Better Newspaper Contest,” securing prizes for news reporting, feature writing, rookie reporting and an honor in the best column category.

The winners were announced at the New York Press Association’s annual conference, held this year in Saratoga Springs.

Reporter Bailey Hosfelt, who started her full-time journalism career with Examiner Media last summer, was honored with second-place in the Rookie Reporter of the Year award. Separately, Hosfelt also won second-place in the best News Story category for a piece headlined “The Perfect Storm.” The article, published in Examiner+ last October, explored how Hurricane Ida exposed Westchester’s vulnerabilities to climate change.

In the best Feature Story category, freelance reporter Andrew Vitelli won second-place in Examiner Media’s division for a piece headlined “Winning the War of Ideas on the Afghan Battlefield.” The piece was published in Examiner+ last November.

Freelance writer Erin Maher won third-place in the Best Column category for her coverage of millennials, also published in Examiner+. A piece headlined “Millennials are Broke” explores the why and the how of the economic challenges her generation faces.

The annual spring contest features content published the prior calendar year and is judged by members of another state press association. There are approximately 4,000 entries each year in the annual contest, which dates back to 1930.

NYPA-Awards-2022-BaileyHosfelt2 NYPA-Awards-2022-AndrewVitelli1 NYPA-Awards-2022-ErinMaher1 NYPA-Awards-2022-BaileyHosfelt1

Examiner Media, established in 2007, serves Westchester and Putnam counties in New York’s lower Hudson Valley. The community news organization publishes four print newspapers, a corresponding local news website, and launched the Examiner+ newsmagazine-style email newsletter last year after winning entry into the Substack Local program.