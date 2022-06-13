Examiner Green Machine Delivers with Third Mount Kisco Little League Championship

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Examiner green machine delivered the franchise’s third Mount Kisco Little League Baseball championship with Saturday’s 7-5 win over M&R Deli.

Coach Josh Elder commended his team, saying the squad’s performance Saturday was its best of the 2022 spring season.

“Today was a great day for Mount Kisco Baseball,” Elder said. “M&R is a very talented team and played extremely well. We played our most complete game today and it speaks to how hard our players worked during the season and just kept improving with each game. Today was a culmination of their effort and dedication to getting better – as coaches it was great to see a true team effort.”

Pitcher Jack Frisbie dominated on the bump, delivering with late-game poise in innings four, five and six. He also scored a run in the top of the sixth to give Examiner green an insurance run, expanding the lead to the 7-5 final.

Emry Wetzel also provided solid starting pitching while performing at the plate with 2 RBIs.

Hailey Martinez wowed the crowd at the finish with a game-ending play at second base to secure the win.

Elder praised Brayden Lopez and Tyler Mann, saying the duo “combined to catch a great game for our pitchers.”

The Examiner-sponsored green team in Mount Kisco Little League Baseball’s eight and nine-year-old Minor League division also triumphed in 2020, winning the organization’s second chip at the time.

Green’s first championship came in its magical 2016 campaign, with an undefeated 14-0 campaign.

After Examiner beat M&R Deli for the “AAA” championship on Saturday, Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home beat Shapiro Gettinger Waldinger & Monteleone, LLP later that afternoon in a nail-biting 2-1 triumph for the “Little League” championship.