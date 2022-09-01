Examiner+ Excerpt: Pleasantville Mom and Teen Son Pen Debut Novel

We are part of The Trust Project

When local authors write novels, and we’re looking to provide coverage, I’m usually most eager to learn what inspired them to tackle a process as ambitious as book publishing, as much or more so than hearing about the story itself.

The back story of Plesantville’s Deborah Notis and her teen son Jonathan Notis’s book publishing journey, culminating in this month’s Aug. 12 release, did not disappoint.

Like so many creative projects, this one — or at least this iteration — started during the pandemic. But the seeds for the effort were planted in or around 1978, more than four decades ago, in a third-grade classroom at Arlington Elementary School in Poughkeepsie.

I’ll let 16-year-old Jonathan explain the birth of Shipwrecked on Fudgepop Island in his own words…

