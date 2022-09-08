Examiner+ Excerpt: Mount Kisco’s Curio Room: A Bookstore and More

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

This is a snippet of a “Sneak Peek” piece published first in our Examiner+ email newsletter, previewing next week’s print newspaper coverage.

By Ed Perratore

Mount Kisco has had no bookshop since Borders closed its last stores in 2011. But a new business in town, Curio Room, may succeed where others failed by offering something you can’t buy online: personal attention that goes beyond retail pitches.

Curio Room, at 141 E. Main Street, is more than a bookstore. The brainchild of two local artists, Frog Wing and her partner, Gerry “Ray” Mak, the store offers not only new and used books but also used LPs, CDs, and cassettes. Moreover, Curio Room showcases art, curios, and gifts, including hand-decorated clothing, that the couple and others in the local artist community have created.

“People are craving in-person exchanges because of how much time we’ve all been spending online,” said Wing. “We want to…

