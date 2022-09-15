Examiner+ Excerpt: From Vietnam to Yorktown — Chau Vo’s Journey Home

We are part of The Trust Project

Every refugee story is different and often animated by wrenching twists and turns. In 1981, Chau Vo left his home country Vietnam for an unknown life in America.

Vo was only nine years old when he left everything behind for a “better life.” A life in America, Vo’s father said, where he wouldn’t be drafted into war at age 17 and have opportunities that weren’t possible in Vietnam.

Vo left his family (mother, dad, and brother) and was placed on a fishing boat, arriving at a refugee camp in Hong Kong. He stayed there for two months until the organization found a family to sponsor him in America. He was then placed in the foster care system and was eventually adopted and raised in the Bronx.

Once in the Bronx, he quickly…

