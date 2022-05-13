Examiner Earns Entry into Trust Project

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Advancing credible news with ‘Trust Indicators’ for public

With war, pandemic and economic hardship creating great uncertainty, Examiner Media has implemented the Trust Project’s eight Trust Indicators™ to help readers and viewers easily recognize trustworthy news online.

Examiner Media joins more than 245 Trust Project-sanctioned news outlets across the world committed to socially responsible, transparent journalism.

“It’s an honor to join The Trust Project and embrace its principles so we can best deliver on our commitment to our audience of being a transparent local news organization,” Publisher Adam Stone said. “In an era of such profound media distrust, it’s imperative for news outlets large and small to explain to readers why we should be trusted, and how we commit to earning that trust.”

Examiner Media underwent an extensive, six-month process to implement the eight Trust

Indicators, strengthening policies, training staff, and restructuring our website and newsletters for transparency.

The eight Trust Indicators are a widely accepted integrity and accountability standard developed by The Trust Project in collaboration with the public and news organizations worldwide.

The Indicators help people know who and what is behind a given news story through disclosures about:

– Best Practices (standards and policies)

– Journalist Expertise

– Type of Work Labels

– References behind claims

– Methods of reporting

– Local expertise and sourcing

– Diverse Voices and perspectives

– Actionable Feedback (public engagement)

“We proudly welcome The Examiner News into the global Trust Project,” said Sally Lehrman, founder and chief executive of the Trust Project. “Their commitment to accuracy, inclusion, impartiality and accountability underscores journalism’s vital role in every community and throughout democracy. Together, the Trust Project Network amplifies integrity-based journalism and slows the spread of false and misleading claims around the world.”

The Trust Project is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit working with a global network of news organizations to affirm and amplify journalism’s commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The Trust Project Indicators are a collaborative, journalism-generated standard for news that helps people and algorithms easily access the authority and integrity of news. To learn more about The Trust Project and the eight Trust Indicators, visit

Examiner Media, an award-winning publisher of fact-checked, professionally-reported local news, was founded in 2007.

– This piece was prepared by The Trust Project’s Sally Lehrman, submitted to us as a press release, and customized and edited by Examiner Media staff.