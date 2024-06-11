Examiner-Area 2024 Spring Teams of the Season
Yorktown Boys’ Lacrosse: Coach Tim Schurr’s 2024 Cornhuskers (15-6) repeated and won the program’s 42nd Section 1 title before falling, 10-8, in the NYSPHSAA Class B semifinals to eventual state champion South Side, falling one win short of challenging for Yorktown’s eighth NYS title.
Pleasantville Boys’ Lacrosse: Coach Chris Kear’s 2024 Panthers (18-3) repeated and won the program’s sixth Section 1 championship before losing, 6-5, in the state semis to Long Island heavyweight and eventual NYSPHSAA Class D champion Cold Spring Harbor, falling one win short of competing for Pleasantville’s second NYS title.
Horace Greeley Girls’ Lacrosse: Coach Maggie Sharp’s 2024 state-ranked (No.9) Quakers (15-7) were nothing short of historical, beginning with their first Section 1 and Region 1 championships before losing, 10-9, to eventual NYSPHSAA Class B runner-up West Genny in the state semifinals.
