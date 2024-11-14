Environmental Findings for Galleria Project to be Reviewed by Council 

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An environmental review has been completed and its findings have been filed for the proposed mixed-use project at the site of the old Galleria Mall.

The developer’s review doesn’t mean, however, that serious hazards exist there and require remediation, according to company and local officials. The site isn’t where a dump once existed, for instance. Nor does it mean that amendments are being made to what’s been previously presented as the “District Galleria” proposal for 100 Main St.

The review is standard procedure under the State Environmental Quality Review Act to assess the “potential significant adverse impacts” of the proposed project there and is required for a necessary rezoning of the property.

Even though no obvious environmental concerns have been publicly stated, the study and its findings will be scrutinized by the Common Council, the lead agency overseeing the environmental process.

Last week, councilmembers unanimously voted to table a draft of what’s known as the environmental impact statement (DEIS), a document acknowledging the developer, Galleria City Holding Company LLC, checked all the boxes with its study when it came to achieving the “scope” previously approved by the council.

“We needed more time and need to be further briefed,” said Councilman Jeremiah Frei-Pearson outside City Hall, next to Council President Victoria Presser. “It’s hundreds of pages. We take this seriously and the environment seriously.”

A vote on the statement could be taken as soon as its 7:30 p.m. meeting Dec. 2. At least one representative for the developer, Bruce Berg, CEO of The Cappelli Development Company, was present for the council proceedings.

The developer has estimated the project will cost $2.5 billion and is touting the 3.6-million square-foot redevelopment as the “largest transformation of a traditional enclosed shopping mall into a dynamic mixed-use residential and retail destination in the New York metropolitan area,” bringing about more than 3000 units of housing and even more entertainment options to White Plains.

Company officials hope construction is underway well before 2027.

If the DEIS is approved, there will be a public hearing soliciting comments on the document, as well as a period in which written comment is accepted. The thoughts will be taken into account while finalizing the statement and before any vote is taken on the rezoning of the 11 acres consisting of the former mall, Sears and Macy’s buildings, and Lexington-Grove East and West parking garages.

A site plan would need to be approved at a later date, too. The state previously granted the city the authority to sell its parking garages to the developer. No final decisions have been made on that front.

The rezoning from the B-6 Enclosed Mall District to Transit Development-2 (TD-2), a new zone, would make it so the residential and other components of the project can be pursued on the land in question.

The zoning requires alterations of the project to be submitted along with conceptual plans, offering flexibility for the developer, but safeguarding the city against any project modifications not desired there.

“The proposed TD-2 District is consistent with the city’s vision to establish a more mixed-use walkable community in Downtown White Plains,” the DEIS reads.

“The proposed TD-2 District complements the Transit Development 1 (TD-1) District recently created for the nearby Hamilton Green redevelopment project and would further the city’s goals of transit-oriented development in proximity to the White Plains Metro-North Station.”

The DEIS can be found under Common Council agenda materials at: www.cityofwhiteplains.com/AgendaCenter/.

At the same meeting, the council also voted unanimously to retain the Woodard & Curran Engineering and Geological Services for as much as $80,000 to assist in the evaluation of the developer’s environmental review.

The Galleria site was one of many private projects on the council’s agenda up for some form of land use approval.

Unlike the Galleria, 290 Ferris Ave. is home to an environmentally sensitive site in part due to its proximity to Bronx River Watershed and is where a 24-space parking lot had been proposed. The council had expressed its concerns and now officially a denial.

Support from a council supermajority was required for the site plan because of the land’s designation as environmentally sensitive. The motion failed via a 4-2 vote.

Councilmembers Jenn Puja and Rich Payne were the two votes against the plan. Because Councilman John Martin abstained, due to a possible conflict related to minor involvement he had with the site “some time ago,” the plan required support from five of the six voting members.

Payne and Puja took issue with tree cutting reportedly happening on the property and had concerns about stormwater runoff management. Chief of Staff John Callahan has said no permit was needed to cut down trees.

“Approving this project sets a harmful precedent and also exacerbates stormwater runoff and pollution a mere 50 feet from the Bronx River,” said Payne.

On Nov. 4, the council also received an earful from a few neighbors concerned about the Hindu Temple of Tri-State’s latest proposal to add a second story to its building at 390 North Street. The second floor had once been proposed to the city but was scrapped because of a lack of funding.

The proposal – what reportedly was not communicated to residents — is the latest in a troublesome saga pitting the temple against residents and the second such temple project in White Plains causing concern.

Several councilmembers advocated for better communication with the neighbors.

“I wanted to make crystal clear that communication with residents and especially the Old Oak Ridge Association is a non-negotiable,” said Puja. “The owner should be forth coming with what their intent is and do everything possible to maintain the character and quality of life in the neighborhood.”

In other business, the council voted unanimously to:

Extend an agreement with American Traffic Solutions, Inc., otherwise known as Verra Mobility, from a Dec. 1 expiration date to Sept. 12, 2025, for services related to the city’s red light camera program. The state recently granted White Plains the authority to continue the program through Dec. 1, 2029. No cost for the services were immediately available.

Pull $500,000 from the Affordable Housing Assistance Fund to help subsidize a 12-unit affordable rental housing development at 60 South Kensico Ave. The funds come from developers who forgo including affordable units within their own projects. Martin recused himself.

Authorize $6.5 million be spent from Urban Renewal Agency tax-exempt bonds to acquire the property at 42-44 East Post, for potentially a new parking garage with some 1,900 spaces for use by the White Plains Hospital, nearby residents and the public. Parking structure revenue would be used to pay back the bonds.