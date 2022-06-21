Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.
Ellner Would Be Serve Putnam Residents Well
Greg Ellner has been an asset to the people of Putnam County for many years. He has contributed to the public safety issues advanced by the Putnam County Firearm Owners Association. Greg will be an excellent county legislator who will best serve the interests of the people of Putnam County.
Steve Clorofilla
Mahopac
Examiner Media – Keeping you informed with professionally-reported local news, features, and sports coverage.