Ellen Mancini

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Ellen Marie Mancini (née Winter), 88, born on Dec. 30, 1933 in Hackensack, N.J. to Edith (Streemke) and Horace Winter, died on Aug. 24.

Ellen was an only child but was born into a large, loving family and grew up surrounded by aunts and uncles Rudy and Frieda, Mildred and Clifford, John and Helen and Elsie and William; grandparents Marie and John; great uncle Walter; and cousins Rudy and Ralph, Dennis and Karen, Johnny and Bobby and Bette Ann (on her mother’s side), and on her father’s side, uncles Francis, Wilfred and Leslie. Ellen’s extended family was always very important to her, and she remained great friends with her cousins long after moving from New Jersey.

After graduating from high school, Ellen went to New Hampshire to train as a nurse at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1955, and while there met many lifelong friends including Joan Spahr, Jay Magoon and Eunice Porvaznik.

After graduation, Ellen and her friends went on an adventure across America to California, working as nurses in Palo Alto and seeing the country. Afterwards, Ellen moved to Boston and then New York, where she worked at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

While living in New York, a group of Ellen’s nurse friends got together for a picnic with a group of architecture students who were studying at night at Columbia. She met Anthony (Tony) Mancini and they were married in 1961. Ellen and Tony lived in Jackson Heights, Queens, where as always, Ellen made wonderful friends. But with a growing family and following Tony’s dream to design his own house, they moved to Armonk in 1969. They lived in Armonk until 1993, raising their children Bart, JoAnne and Anthony Jr. (TJ) there. During this time Ellen was involved in community and civic organizations, including the League of Women Voters, and spent many happy years working as an obstetrical nurse at Phelps Memorial Hospital. As always, Ellen continued to expand her lively social circle, again forming lasting friendships in Armonk and at Phelps.

In 1969, Ellen and Tony also went for the first time to Eastham on Cape Cod. They loved spending their summer vacations there, and in 1972, began building their own place in Eastham, which gave Ellen the opportunity to make even more friends on “the Loop” during many happy summers.

In 1993, Ellen and Tony moved to Eastham year-round, and Edith moved in with them for several happy years before she passed away. At this time, Ellen also had the chance to fulfil her own lifelong dream of world travel, and in the next decades she and Tony visited destinations on all the continents except Antarctica.

Although Ellen enjoyed living on the Cape, Tony found the winters very long and snowy, so in 2003 they moved to Port St. Lucie, Fla. Once again, she made many new friends, who were especially caring to her after Tony passed away in 2014. Ellen continued to spend winters in Florida and summers in Massachusetts until 2020, when she returned to Westchester.

Ellen was predeceased by Tony and by a beloved baby son who passed away in infancy.

She is survived by children Bart, JoAnne and TJ and their spouses, Debra, Graham and Alicia; and by cherished grandchildren Brianna, Gabrielle, Ryan and Aidan, Victor and Noel and Henry, Edith and Robert.

Ellen will be buried with Tony in the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod. There will be a celebration with family and friends at the beach house in the summer of 2023.