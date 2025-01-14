Elisabetta Coletti

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Eisabetta Coletti, 92, of Pleasantville, passed away on Jan. 8 surrounded by her family.

Elisabetta (Lisa) was born in San Donato, Val di Comino, Frosinone, Italy on Oct. 24, 1932, one of five children of Antonio and Assunta Visco. She grew up at a difficult time in Italy’s history, namely World War II and its aftermath. It taught her to be frugal, waste nothing and hold family close. It also led to a fear of thunderstorms, which reminded her of the wartime bombings she experienced.

In San Donato, she met the love of her life and husband of nearly 60 years, the late Bradamante Coletti. They lived in Rome from 1957 to 1962, and had three children before moving to Little Italy in the Bronx, where their fourth child was born. Bradamante worked in the fashion industry, while Elisabetta dedicated herself to being a wife and mother. They purchased a home in the Morris Park section of the Bronx and returned to visit their beloved homeland many times.

Elisabetta was wise, cautious, funny, a wonderful wife and mother, a great cook and likely the cleanest person on Earth. She was proud of her Italian heritage and had an unshakeable faith in God. She was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, great-aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her sister, Lucia Visco; her children and their spouses, Ermanno and Barbara Coletti, Liliana and Dennis da Costa, Bruno and Marian Coletti, and Maria and Albert Corvino; her grandchildren and their spouses, Kathryn and Josh Pillinger, Kristen and Gregory Fleming, Stephanie Corvino, Andrew Coletti, Anthony da Costa, Michael Coletti, Cristina Corvino and Gianni da Costa; her great-grandchildren, Brad, Penny, Everett, Bobby, Archie and Roman; and many more beloved family members and friends.

To know her was to love her.

A wake was held on Jan. 12 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Services were scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. at Holy Innocents Church, located at 431 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville. Interment followed at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, located at 10 W. Stevens Ave. in Hawthorne.