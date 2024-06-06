Electric Vehicle Show This Saturday at Chappaqua Farmers Market

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Anna Carpinelli

It has been estimated that there are approximately 21,000 electric vehicles on the roads in Westchester County, according to the New York State Research and Development Authority’s new digital tool, EValuateNY.

Chappaqua is leading the way, with about 9.2 percent of residents having a registered electric vehicle.

This Saturday the Town of New Castle’s Sustainability Advisory Board, in collaboration with Drive Electric Westchester and Pleasantville’s Climate Smart Communities, will showcase these sustainable vehicles in their second annual Electric Vehicle Show at the Chappaqua Farmers Market.

The Town of Chappaqua (more specifically the 10514 zip code) has the fastest rate of conversion to electric vehicles in the county, with one in four registered vehicles being either a battery (BEV) or plug-in (PHEV) electric vehicle or EV.

“Chappaqua is at the forefront in the county as far as total electric vehicle adoption and also the rate of adoption,” said Kent Thomas, co-chair of the Sustainability Advisory Board and head organizer of the show. “I think that’s something the town can be very proud of.”

The show will feature a lineup of 12 EVs, including Tesla models 3, X, S and Cybertruck, Nissan Leaf and Ariya, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Lucid Air Pure and several more. Last year, the event drew hundreds of people; this year, the turnout is expected to be even larger.

With the goal of increasing EV purchases in the county, the event will offer attendees the opportunity to learn about electric vehicle ownership by speaking to experienced individuals.

Beyond the environmental benefits, which include decreasing anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions and regulating additional air pollutants, Thomas said the cost of owning an electric vehicle is significantly lower, considering both fuel prices and annual repairs, which are usually only tire rotation and fuel checks. This has been supported by various studies, which estimates that the average EV owner who primarily charges at home can expect to save between $800 to $1,000 a year on fueling costs compared to a gasoline-powered car.

In addition, Thomas believes range anxiety — fear that EVs lack sufficient energy storage to travel needed distances — is a misguided concern, as the fuel efficiency of electric vehicles has only increased through technological advancements.

Owning an electric vehicle in the Chappaqua area has also become more accessible, as town leadership continues to implement energy pumps throughout the town. Currently, there are 20 level-two pumps located across Millwood Park, the Chappaqua train station, New Castle Town Hall, Amsterdam Park and behind the Bank of America on South Greeley Avenue.

Though most electric vehicle owners have the ability to charge at home, the number of community pumps continues to increase. There are plans underway to install 12 new chargers in Millwood.

The Chappaqua Farmers Market EV Showcase will take place this Saturday, June 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show, which is in collaboration with the farmers market, will be located at 108 Allen Place in Chappaqua. The rain date is Saturday, June 29.

There is no admission for the event. Attendees can register for the event ahead of time as well as learn more about Chappaqua’s EV Showcase by visiting https://driveelectricweek.org/event-attend?eventid=4369.